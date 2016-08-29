Leading Online Flyer Maker - Create Stylish Flyer with FlipHTML5

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/29/2016 --Recently, a handful of online publishers acquired a positive turn around to their hassle in creating and publishing their content online by making use of FLIPHTML5. This unique online flyer maker provides limitless design, style and image constructing alternatives to its users, enabling them to produce eye-catching and easy to navigate mobile friendly publications.



Sharing further information and facts about their computer software, Winston Zhang, the CEO of FlipHTML5, stated, "Mobile devices are increasingly getting adopted by customers and users for online, socializing and internet site navigation goal. Given that cell phones provide limitless reach and scope; we resolved to launch the FlipHTML5 software program that enables flyer owners and publishers to build a mobile version of their marketing materials. And add photos, texts, media and a lot more as per their specifications and requirements; this would further allow them to cater to the needs of readers who intend to access the most recent flyers via their mobile phones."



With flipHTML5, producing flyers which can be used for email marketing just got better and took lesser time to get created. This online flyer maker has been built in a way that the user becomes overwhelmed by the numerous options offered. One of the options is the subscription ability; here the readers can subscribe to any publication owner they choose. Also, they can easily share the engaging flyers in a simple click.



For more information about FlipHTML5, please visit: http://fliphtml5.com.



About FlipHTML5

FlipHTML5 has been around for some time and proven to be a great option for every publisher that has been looking for a perfect solution to publishing their eBooks and magazine online. It is simple and straightforward software to handle, the individual does not need to know much to be able to use it.