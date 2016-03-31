Leading Online Memorial Website BeautifulTribute.com Now Offers People the Chance to Fundraise in Their Loved One's Memory

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2016 --A leading online memorial website that allows people to create a memorial for a loved one is pleased to announce they have now launched a new service that allows people to raise money in memory of their loved one. Beautiful Tribute (www.beautifultribute.com) launched the service to help people who have lost a loved one to raise money to pay for a memorial, funeral costs or special, worthy cause.



The online memorial site launched in 2013 has become one of the leading online services to remember and celebrate the life of a loved one. Since being launched thousands of people have used the site to launch a memorial and tribute for a loved one who has moved to the other side. The new service has been seen as an important step forward in helping people who have lost someone dear to them. The service is important for many reasons. It allows a person who is struggling financially to pay for a memorial or funeral costs to achieve online financial support. It also allows them to seek financial help to raise money for an important cause that they can donate in the name of their loved one.



The new fundraising service is easy to use. The campaign can be set up within minutes, and provides the fastest way to launch a fundraising campaign. Any money raised from donations will be sent directly to the person who set up the campaign as the financial support comes in.



A spokesman for Beautiful Tribute said: "We understand how people can struggle financially when they have lost someone, this new service can help them achieve some help with that burden. It is also a great way to raise money to celebrate a lost one's life and launch a memorial in their name."



Beautiful Tribute believes that current crowdfunding in memorial options are not sufficiently tailored to the sensitive nature of when fundraising in memory. With the addition of this new service, Beautiful Tribute believes that it now offers the most complete online memorial & fundraising solution that will be valuable to families for many years to come.



To learn more about Beautiful Tribute and their new fundraising service, please visit http://beautifultribute.com



About Beautiful Tribute

Beautiful Tribute is a free online memorial and obituary website. They make it easy for people to create a beautiful tribute in minutes.