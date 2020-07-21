Leading Online Snow & Surf Shop Surfer-world.com Launches New and Improved Website

Bad Säckingen, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/21/2020 --Water and snow sports products are more popular than ever. As is the demand for high-quality, premium products, reasonable prices, and first-class customer service in this growing sports and recreation space. Leading the way in all of these areas has been Germany-based Surfer-World and their online shop Surfer-World.com. In exciting news from Surfer-World, the store recently celebrated the complete reworking of its popular website, with the aim of making shopping, easier, quicker, more informative, and more fun. The early response to the new website has been very enthusiastic. Surfer-World is located in the Rhein valley right at Germany's border with Switzerland.



"We understand how our website affects the shopping experience so we want it to be as efficient, effective, and compelling as possible," commented Constantin Schürer from Surfer-World.com. "We have the team in place, the amazing products, and the price points so having a brand-new website that is also top-of-the-line is something we are extremely happy about."



Water and snow products are available for both men and women in all sizes. Some highlights of what they offer include surfing, snowboarding, wakeboarding, windsurfing, paddling, and wingsurfing choices from all of the world's top brands.



Fashion, bags, and accessories are available for both the beach, in-water fun, and, of course, cold weather gear like jackets and snow boots for snow and winter sports.



The fresh new website can be explored in five different languages and ships worldwide. All major payments are accepted and fast shipping is guaranteed.



Feedback for the online store continues to be positive across the board.



Chris S., from London, recently said in a five-star review, "I and my girlfriend had a cool ski trip planned and we basically ordered both of our snowboards, jackets, boots, and other gear from Surfer-World.com. They came recommended by my brother and he was totally right. Great products, prices, and our package was here like lightning. I know when we go on our surf trip where to shop! Fully recommended."



New products and collections, as well as special offers, are updated on the store's website very frequently. Surf and snow lovers are encouraged to visit often.



For more information, to check out the new website or to order be sure to visit www.surfer-world.com.



About Surfer-World.com

Surfer-world.com was founded by Constantin Schürer. He is not only a multiple German champion and conqueror of various international championships, he lives for surfing and all kinds of water sports. Constantin is a water sports trainer licensed by the VDWS for surfing and kitesurfing (Association of German Water Sports Schools). He worked at various surf schools around the world. Today he passes on his enthusiasm and knowledge through his online surf shop.



