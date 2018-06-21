Gili Islands, Indonesia -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/21/2018 --The Gold, Silver and Platinum Status is Awarded every year through the Frequent Trainer Program to PADI Course Directors who stand out from the crowd. Although it's absolutely no surprise that PADI CD Holly Macleod has once again won the full range of PADI Awards including the PADI Platinum Status Award, it is surprising to see that Holly has already met the requirements for the PADI Elite and Platinum Awards for 2019; and all within 6 months. Now let's take a look at the reasons why the PADI IDC Instructor Development Course (IDC) with Holly Macleod has become the number one choice for professional scuba diving instructor training.



The PADI IDC Instructor Course takes place at the only PADI 5 Star IDC Career Development Center (IDC) on the island of Gili Trawangan offering the absolute highest possible standards of professional PADI training facilities. The entire program is entirely conducted by Industry Recognized Award Winning Multiple Platinum PADI Course Director Holly Macleod who has a wealth of real-life industry experience having worked in a variety of diving related roles and in a range of geographical diving destinations. The program itself has been specifically designed by Holly to develop candidates to an ultimately higher standard and way over and above that generally seen within the Recreational PADI Instructor training Industry. The general aim of the program is to give new instructors the knowledge, skills and most of all confidence to join any busy dive shop team environment with the tools to succeed.



The main three considerations when choosing where to take the PADI Instructor Development Course (IDC) tend to revolve around location, experience and assurance. The Gili Islands is a great place to start out in a new diving career offering a perfect dive training environment for all levels of scuba diving from beginner divers right up to technical deep divers and most of all a growing tourism industry and subsequently a growing number of beginner divers. Holly issued over 500 certifications in 2017, 116 of which took the full PADI IDC Instructor Course and with over 15 years of industry experience in a range of geographic diving destinations and updating a range of different diving related jobs. Holly's experience combined with a raw passion for dive education and training makes the PADI IDC Course the ultimate choice for serious dive professionals.



As well as receiving all of the PADI Worldwide, PADI Asia Pacific and Industry based Awards for the year of 2018; Holly has already clearly already achieved a variety of awards for the year of 2019. The find out more about The Gili IDC Indonesia PADI Instructor Course there are a variety of ways including all of the latest real-time news and updates from the course on the PADI IDC Gili Indonesia Fan Page on Facebook or the Real First Hand Gili IDC Indonesia PADI Reviews.



Contact:

JustinTime Dive Advice

Dive Publications

holly@gili-idc.com

+62 (0)821-4785-0413

http://www.giliidc.com