Leading Parking Deals Site Helps Travelers Book Long-Term Airport Parking on a Budget

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/17/2020 --On Air Parking is on a mission to disrupt the parking industry. By selling extra inventory unbranded, the popular parking deals site is able to sell parking at the cheapest prices for the benefit of budget travelers.

"The goal has always been to sell cheap parking," said On Air Parking CEO Patrick Murray. "We put all of our time and energy into solving the problem of expensive parking."



"Now we have a promising solution that's picking up in the market. We're trying to launch as fast as we can so we can serve more travelers."



The San Francisco-based startup partners with licensed parking facilities near airports. Travelers only find out where they are parking and the exact address of the facility once they make a purchase. All parking deals come with a free shuttle to bring travelers to and back from the airport, and may be cancelled for free.



Some of its best-selling deals include parking for John Glenn Columbus International Airport for $3.49/day, Baltimore Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport for $3.99/day, and Chicago O'Hare International Airport for $7.99/day.



"We only partner with licensed facilities that have been in business for years," said Murray.



"If we don't take care of our travelers, then who will? Someone has to lead the change in the parking industry."



To book parking for your local airport, visit the On Air Parking website.



About On Air Parking

On Air Parking is an airport parking reservation company that aims to disrupt the airport parking vertical. Present in 35 markets, the San Francisco-based startup guarantees the cheapest rates at five star parking facilities, with free cancellations and free shuttle services to get to and back from the airport. To purchase guaranteed off airport parking near your local airport, visit onairparking.com.