New Flight Charters, a nationwide leader in on-demand private jet charter services, announced today an 11 percent increase in charter business through October 31, 2015. The company has earned 70 new clients and repeat client business is up 8% overall. Growth in clientele is comprised primarily of private families, business, government and entertainment figures. New Flight Charters has arranged over 1,300 flights year-to-date, a 13% increase over the same period in 2014.



The company bests industry reporting this year in the single digits; market analyst Argus reported charter increases 3.4% during the past year and projected an increase of 4.0% during the coming year.



The increase year-to-date is across all aircraft categories. The company's top three categories for domestic US flights as a percent of total are; light jets – 40%, midsize jets – 22%, and executive turboprops – 19%.



New Flight Charters' access to the entire charter aircraft market in the US – and not restricted to a marketing network or sourcing pool as is common in the industry – provides more availability and better pricing options. This includes 218 floating fleet aircraft nationwide for one-way charter pricing.



"The combination of our market access, our long term experts and our service level is growing our repeat business," said New Flight Charters president Rick Colson. "Our main growth is from experienced charter fliers who try us, like the service, and stay." The company was top rated in a previous industry survey.



The one-of-a-kind air charter company features an acclaimed six-member charter team with a cumulative 48 years in air charter, 49 years FAA-certified experience, 99 years executive management experience, 17,400 hours pilot-in-command, and includes private and commercial pilots and retired law enforcement.



About New Flight Charters

Since 2004 New Flight Charters has arranged private domestic and international flights with top-rated operator aircraft at leading jet charter quotes, along with its Best Price Guarantee, industry empty legs list, and a perfect safety history. Client and industry reviews are available on the New Flight Charters website. Named to the Inc. 500 fastest growing list four consecutive years, the jet charter company serves a wide variety of clientele including Fortune 500 companies, government heads of state, presidential campaigns, entertainment icons, private families and entrepreneurs.



For charter quotes, information or the latest updates, call 800-732-1653 or visit NewFlightCharters.com.