Leading Recruitment Firm DSJ Global Reports Senior Procurement Careers in Deutschland Are on the Rise

Berlin, Germany -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/07/2020 --Procurement is frequently the unsung hero of the business world. Organisations can spend up to 70% of revenue on procurement, which makes this a key area of focus for recruitment. With the right procurement team there is the potential for substantial savings to be made and even small reductions can help to improve efficiency and increase profit. DSJ Global DE works with a network of businesses across Germany in Berlin and Frankfurt, Cologne, Munich and Hamburg. These employers recognise the vital role that procurement professionals have to play in operations and are keen to recruit the best talent.



Companies looking to optimise costs understand that procurement is one of the key tools available to help achieve this. This is an industry that currently faces some tough challenges, including the fact that around a third of the senior procurement workforce is at or beyond retirement age (according to recent reports). For talented individuals looking to define an exciting career path and sustain ongoing professional development there are currently many opportunities, especially in senior procurement careers in Germany.



These include roles in cities such as Berlin and Frankfurt and positions with a range of different organisations in Cologne, Hamburg and Munich. "DSJ Global helps to solve the number one challenge – talent," commented Luis Rolim, Chief Marketing Officer at DSJ Global. "We work to provide quality senior procurement jobs in Deutschland and have had significant success in helping companies to recruit the best talent."



DSJ Global is a specialist leading recruiter for this complex industry and has a sound grasp of the issues that it currently faces – and the opportunities that exist for individuals with the right skill set. Demand is especially high for those with an aptitude and understanding of new technology, from automation to artificial intelligence. Integrating and optimising this technology represents one of the key challenges that any procurement process needs to grow from, and adapt to, today. As a result, those who are willing and able to engage with it are in high demand. DSJ Global works with businesses across the spectrum, from the small and innovative to the large and public, identifying where a new approach to procurement recruitment could make a significant difference to business outcomes going forward.



Talent acquisition represents one of the key challenges that any business faces today. DSJ Global invests in best-in-class training and cutting edge recruitment technology to help businesses in Germany, and beyond, solve issues surrounding hiring when it comes to procurement roles. The firm has established robust networks, both with world leading enterprises and key professionals across the sector, to help forge the connections that give both individuals and organisations opportunities to develop and grow.



To find out more information about senior procurement careers in Deutschland, visit https://www.dsjglobal.de/disciplines/procurement



For any media enquiries please contact Emma Brand at Iconic Digital – 020 7100 0726.



For all other enquiries please contact DSJ Global: +49 30 72 62 11 444.



About DSJ Global

The team at DSJ Global are end-to-end supply chain specialists redefining the way that recruitment is handled. Managing the entire process, from initial source through to hire, the firm uses innovative technology and training solutions to enable recruitment into this burgeoning sector to meet the increasing challenges that both businesses and candidates face.



For more information about DSJ Global services, please go to https://www.dsjglobal.de