Leading REO Supplier, MFS Supply, LLC, Receives 2011 Best of Cleveland Award

Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/23/2011 -- MFS Supply, LLC, a leader in the property preservation and REO industries, has been selected for the 2011 Best of Cleveland Award in the Locksmiths & Keys category by the U.S. Commerce Association (USCA).



“We are honored to once again be recognized as a leader in this industry,” According to Mike Hajec, Director of Operations. “We are now a Four-Time Award Winner; this happens to be the first year any business has achieved this milestone.”



The USCA "Best of Local Business" Award Program recognizes outstanding local businesses throughout the country. Each year, the USCA identifies companies they feel have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the USCA and data provided by third parties.



About MFS Supply, LLC

MFS Supply is a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and property owners. MFS Supply is committed to being the #1 provider of property preservation supplies by offering hundreds of top quality products, competitive pricing, superior customer service, and quick delivery to anywhere in the country.

