Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/30/2019 --Households rely on an increasingly large collection of electronic devices and appliances to perform everyday tasks. Meanwhile, costs for traditional energy sources are on the rise.



Faced with the staggering cost of utility bills, homeowners in East Central Florida cities such as Saint Cloud and Oviedo are seeking alternatives to traditional power sources. Based in Orlando, Clever Energy brings renewable energy options to homeowners in Deltona, Kissimmee, and surrounding areas with a variety of solar home energy solutions.



To help homeowners in Oviedo, Casselberry, and Saint Cloud implement solar home energy systems, Clever Energy leverages its partnerships with solar home energy financing companies such as Service Finance, Renew Financial, Ygrene, Sunlight Financial, and Dividend. Clever Energy extends "zero-down" financing to homeowners for their investments in solar home energy equipment.



The solar home energy equipment available from Clever Energy supports the financial goals of Central Florida homeowners in several important ways. Sunlight is a virtually inexhaustible, freely available, renewable energy source; collecting it and converting it into electricity, rather than relying on traditional electrical power sources from a utility company, saves homeowners money.



Over the course of several years, the solar home energy generated by a rooftop or ground-mounted array of solar panels helps homeowners recuperate their investment in solar home energy equipment. Low-maintenance solar home energy systems tend to last upward of thirty years from the time of installation, and the newer solar technologies provided by Clever Energy have made solar home energy generation more practical and affordable than ever before.



There are further cost benefits to a solar home energy system. Through an arrangement called "net metering," homeowners get credit from their utility company for any electricity they produce via their solar home energy systems. In addition, any excess electrical power generated by a solar home energy system can be sold back to local utility companies in a net metering agreement. A solar home energy system from Clever Energy can also make homeowners eligible for federal and local tax credits, as well as other bonuses aimed at promoting the use of renewable energy.



For more information about the solar home energy systems available from Clever Energy, please visit gocleverenergy.com.