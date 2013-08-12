Leading Subscription-Based Crowdfunding Platform TubeStart Retains Leverage PR

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/12/2013 --Josef Holm, co-founder and CEO of innovative crowdfunding platform TubeStart (http://www.TubeStart.com), formally announced the hiring of Leverage PR (http://www.leverage-pr.com) to serve as its national agency of record. TubeStart is the first-of-its-kind subscription-based crowdfunding platform designed exclusively for the thousands of YouTube content creators and their fans. An emerging leader within the crowdfunding community, Holm has developed his own popular YouTube channel and understands the financing challenges facing YouTube creators.



Within weeks of engaging with Leverage PR, TubeStart has already garnered widespread media attention participating in numerous targeted speaking engagements including SXSW V2V and Captivate. Currently conducting pre-registrations, TubeStart will officially launch on August 20, 2013, giving YouTubers the ability to connect with current fan bases and attract new ones.



“The Leverage PR team’s in-depth understanding of the crowdfunding sector and their social media savvy makes them a natural partner for a new crowdfunding platform like TubeStart,” said Holm. “As the crowdfunding industry matures, the market is responding to the needs of content creators, entertainers and others by developing a new subscription-based crowdfunding model, and TubeStart is set to lead the pack with the help of the Leverage PR team. We have been impressed with the media results, industry connections and overall increase of registered users on the site,” added Holm.



TubeStart will provide YouTubers the benefit of obtaining recurring contributions through subscription-based campaigns. Subscription-based crowdfunding allows creators to run campaigns that provide their supporters with ongoing access to exclusive content and/or bonus content, in exchange for paying monthly subscription fees. This crowdfunding hybrid model allows creators to keep their primary content publicly available on YouTube to maximize AdSense revenue, while acquiring recurring monthly contributions on TubeStart for driving ongoing monthly revenue.



TubeStart is charging zero percent platform fees for YouTube content creators who sign up before August 20th at http://www.tubestart.com.



About TubeStart

Launching in August 2013, TubeStart will be one of the first crowdfunding platforms of its kind, dedicated to the million-plus YouTube content creators and their billion fans. The website allows content creators to monetize existing content, create subscription models and attract investors utilizing existing fan bases while connecting with new audiences and investors.



About Leverage PR

Leverage PR is an Austin-based full-service public relations firm that delivers strategic planning, media relations and communications strategies to companies within the financial, legal, and technology industries. With more than fifty years’ collective experience within traditional and alternative financial markets, Leverage PR’s team possesses a deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges facing clients. In addition to full-service public relations packages, the firm offers CrowdBuilder, a small business PR technology platform that helps businesses build their crowd of customers, investors and fans in as little as six weeks. More information can be found at http://www.leverage-pr.com and http://www.crowdbuilder.co or by calling (512) 502-5833.