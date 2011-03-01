Leading Supplier of Property Preservation Supplies, MFS Supply, Launches New Website

Solon, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/28/2011 -- MFS Supply has launched its new Website http://www.mfssupply.com. The dramatically redesigned site, created by The InterCon Group, Inc. embodies the company’s forward–thinking, vision and commitment to the growing needs of its customers in the REO and property preservation industries.



The MFS Supply homepage welcomes customers with a sleek new logo, bold new colors, new customer-centric features, and a much more efficient navigational structure.



“As our business continues to grow and we expand into additional markets, we felt it was the right time for a comprehensive restructuring of our online presence. The new Website enables us to enhance our superior level of service our customers have grown to expect,” said Mike Hajec, Director of Operations. “We’re excited to bring this new Website to our customers because we know it will greatly enhance their buying experience.”



The new www.mfssupply.com Website was developed to deliver a unique shopping experience featuring; an EZ Order Form, which enables customers to order within minutes, Live Chat Support, which allows customers to chat online instantly with their customers service rep, and a new Easy Rewards Program that enables customers to receive rebates and gifts for being an MFS Supply customer.



About MFS Supply

MFS Supply is a leading manufacturer and distributor of securing and hardware products for REO contractors, real estate agents, and property owners. MFS Supply is committed to being the #1 provider of property preservation supplies by offering hundreds of top quality products, competitive pricing, superior customer service, and quick delivery to anywhere in the country.

