Leading Sydney Wedding Car Hire Company List the Four Best Sydney Wedding Photograph Locations

Sydney, New South Wales -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/06/2016 --Each year over 118,000 people get married in Australia, with a large portion of those people choosing Sydney. For the Bride and Groom, one of the most important aspects of the wedding day is the wedding photograph, and that is why Sydney Wedding Car hire company Just Wedding Cars has put together a list of their top four places in Sydney for wedding photographs.



A spokesman for Just Wedding Cars who provide a range of luxury wedding cars said: "Sydney has many wonderful places for wedding photographs, but we decided to put together our top five."



The top four Sydney wedding photograph locations are:



Sydney Opera House. The opera house is one of the most famous buildings in Australia and the world and makes a perfect backdrop for a wedding photograph according to Just Wedding cars.



Hyde Park. A lot of couples like to have their wedding photographs taken here due to the wonderful views it provides. The main fountain makes a stunning backdrop for any wedding photograph.



Observatory Hill. Just Wedding Cars has said this has become a popular spot for couples looking for wedding photograph locations in Sydney. With the rocks and the trees and the lovely views, there are lots of options for stunning wedding photographs.



Macquarie Lighthouse. The lighthouse, which is Australia's longest operated light station, provides an impressive backdrop for couples looking for stunning photographs on their wedding day.



Just Wedding Cars can take wedding couples and their photographer to any location around Sydney for their wedding photographs. The leading Sydney wedding car hire company provides a large range of luxury cars, which include:



Ford 1966 Mustang Wedding Car Convertible

Cadillac Convertible Wedding Car 1959 Vintage



7 Seater Car Hire Sydney – Stretch Chrysler Limo 300c



Sydney Just Wedding Cars provide expert advice and can provide a service that is suited to the wedding couple needs.



To learn more about the popular Sydney wedding car hire service, please visit http://www.justweddingcars.com.au



About Just Wedding Cars

Just Wedding Cars is not just another bridal car hire service. Founded on the principal of taking pride in enhancing their customer big event, Just Wedding Cars exists to give people the level of professional service they deserve and memories that will last beyond the occasion.



Media Contact:

Michael

info@justweddingcars.com.au

Just Wedding Cars

54 Beach Street,

Kogarah NSW 2217 Sydney

0413671999