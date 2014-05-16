Leading Technology Companies and Brands Become Early Adopters of .xyz Domain Names

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/16/2014 --Global brands and leading technology companies are securing their .xyz domain names, signaling a successful trademark-exclusive registration period for the most affordable and flexible new domain extension, .xyz. Dubbed as the “new .com” on National Public Radio and in other press, .xyz is a global and mass market domain extension that appeals to the next generation of internet users. Brands have less than a week left to register their full portfolio before .xyz names become available to the public.



Within minutes of launching on March 20, .xyz received its first Brand registration from the iconic fashion house, Chanel. Other notable brands such as Facebook, Google, and Wordpress have already secured their names in the .xyz namespace, recognizing the potential of using .xyz as a consumer-facing platform to connect with their customers, as well as with the new generation of internet users who are coming online for the first time. With retail pricing currently as low as $9.99, daily inquiries are received from internet users all around the globe, highlighted by individuals from emerging markets like China, India, and Nigeria, in addition to large markets such as the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, and Japan.



Once the trademark-exclusive registration phase ends on May 20, .xyz will host a special landrush period when individuals, businesses, and trademark holders alike can priority register domain names that were were not taken during the trademark period.



Beyond brands, .xyz is also gaining traction from individual users who are quickly claiming their favorite .xyz domain names. Partnering registrars are providing users a unique opportunity to pre-register .xyz names, where the registrars will attempt to reserve the name as soon as it becomes generally available on June 2.



With over 200 partnering registrars all over the world, .xyz domain registrations are now available through retailers such as Go Daddy, Network Solutions, 123-Reg and Name.com. Registrations are also available through brand protection agencies such as Safenames and MarkMonitor. A list of featured registrar partners can be found at www.gen.xyz. You can follow .xyz on Twitter and Instagram at @XYZ, and on Facebook at www.facebook.com/dotxyz.



About .xyz

.xyz, the newly launched domain extension for every website, everywhere, is led by Founder Daniel Negari, a visionary Internet entrepreneur with years of experience in the domain name space. Located in Las Vegas and Beverly Hills, the innovative registry operator is bringing new unrestricted global domain extensions including .xyz, .College and .Now to the Internet.



The general public is currently able to priority register .xyz domain names in order to reserve their names before the global launch on June 2. Open registration will be treated on a first-come-first-served basis starting on June 2. For more information about .xyz, visit www.gen.xyz.