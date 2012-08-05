Leading Telecoms Engineering Firm Nova Incepta Selects Yellowfin

Melbourne, Victoria -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2012 --DSCallards Ltd and Business Intelligence vendor Yellowfin are pleased to announce that the leading UK telecoms engineering consultancy firm, Nova Incepta, has selected Yellowfin to help deliver outstanding service support to their customers.



Any service orientated business will know that providing timely and accurate information to customers and knowing when and where operating costs can be reduced, whilst ensuring quality service delivery, is critical to any successful business.



This was the challenge for Nova Incepta who needed to provide a real-time reporting solution that could be used both internally by staff and externally by customers to monitor key performance indicators (KPIs). Furthermore making this information easily available offered the transparency that the regulators and consumers are beginning to expect within the industry.



"From our original conversations with DSCallards through to the evaluation phase and subsequent go-live of Yellowfin Business Intelligence, we have been impressed with the solution. What Yellowfin delivers is an easy to use, easy to deploy web application that supports both internal and customer-facing requirements. Through better visibility of our performance, we are now able to easily access important information and make decisions quickly, which ultimately improves our ability to respond to our customers' needs and provide a better service", said David Down, Director, Nova Incepta.



Ben Hedger, Senior Business Development Consultant, DSCallards (Yellowfin UK Distributors), commented, "We are delighted that Nova Incepta has chosen Yellowfin as a key component for the future success of its business. We welcome them on board as a client and look forward to continuing to work with them to refine how Yellowfin Business Intelligence can support their business and the value it can deliver as we move forward."



