Leading Used Process Equipment Supplier, Federal Equipment Company, Launches New Website

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2011 -- The newly redesigned Website of the Federal Equipment Company goes live today on the World Wide Web. Fedequip.com http://fedequip.com/ aims to extend the reach of all their used processing equipment services by helping a broad audience of manufacturers in the process and packaging industries. Whether a client wants to buy, sell, or take advantage of Federal Equipment’s sourcing and investment recovery services, the new Website will provide vast resources and assistance. The new Website features expanded content and streaming media, including over 15,000 machines now in stock, and their accompanying 150,000+ photos. The redesign incorporates sleek graphics and completely new navigational tools to enhance searching and customer engagement.



"Our online visitors will now experience a more vibrant and seamless view of the entire Federal Equipment experience, and our deep online resources," says Christopher Camp, Marketing Director for Federal Equipment. "As our renovated pharmaceutical and packaging warehouses contain all of our finest used process equipment in a physical space, the redesign of the http://fedequip.com/ Website creates a new virtual home for the wide-ranging processing equipment and resources our company offers. And it's an open house--we've streamlined access to our “online warehouse”, making virtual visits to Federal Equipment more efficient, productive and informative than ever."



The Content is Deeper and More Accessible



The site is organized to provide quick and direct access to all of our resources for all manufacturing audiences. Our new homepage delivers direct access to the major industry portals we serve: pharmaceutical, packaging, chemical, and plastics. In addition to the industry-specific portal sections, we display a complete equipment category list on the homepage, making it easy to drill down to find the exact piece of equipment you need. Additionally, if a user is not sure exactly where to look for specific information, the newly developed robust search engine will help to organize searches by broad categories, specific subcategories, manufacturer, and size or specifications of the machine you need.



The "Investment Recovery" section explains Federal Equipment’s asset disposition services, and the global presence it offers to clients. Camp noted, “Federal Equipment’s intellectual capital, gained from unparalleled experience in the pharmaceutical sector, enables Federal’s clients to take advantage of worldwide asset disposition solutions, regardless of the size, location or complexity of the project.” He also noted “this is a fast growing part of our business, and we are very pleased to serve major clients like Pfizer Inc. Federal Equipment’s goal is to consistently provide profitable strategies to advance our client’s asset disposition goals. This is accomplished by applying industry best practices to the specific goals of our clients, leading to customized solutions for maximum profitability. We wanted those services to be explained in great detail on our new Website.”



Federal Equipment’s online resources are as diverse as the global visitors who use them. Access the new Federal Equipment Website can be found at http://fedequip.com/.

