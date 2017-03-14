Leading West Coast Acting Studio Led by Brad Heller Boasts a Powerful Lineup of Instructors

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/14/2017 --Well-known acting studio based in Burbank, CA The Heller Approach is a true gem. Nestled in a fantastic setting just miles down the road from Hollywood, the world-class acting school has been taking actors – both experienced and novice – to the next level of their game. Running such a gig is no easy task. In fact, it's much more than a gig – it's an entire lifetime of passion and dedication conjured up by founder Brad Heller and, while there may be a lot of joy and laughter that goes into the day to day routine, there's certainly the need to run a tight ship to ensure students get the most out of their education. This would explain why Brad has some of the most talented instructors in Hollywood on his team. As experienced actors themselves, they not only impart years of acting wisdom to students but can share the successes and failures of their work in terms of the business side of the industry – an invaluable tool that can mean the difference between booking a part and missing out altogether on a possibly career-changing opportunity.



Among the crew at The Heller Approach are a few individuals whose passion for acting is something that led Brad to bring them on board in the first place. The current lineup includes Evan Arnold, David A.R. White, Kerry Stein, and Brittany Renee. Each bring with them something special that students connect with in unique ways – allowing for optimal growth and learning to occur.



Though on the younger end of the instructor spectrum, Brittany Renee has an amazing list of film and television acting credits including Judging Amy, Gilmore Girls, Ghost Whisperer, and even Malcolm in the Middle. Hailing from the east coast, she brings a fresh and lively energy to the studio that is infectious and inspires an uncompromising work ethic in all those around her.



Having starred in countless network shows, commercials, films, and stage plays, Kerry Stein brings a lifetime of wisdom with his history of not only acting since the ripe young age of sixteen but also having studied with Don Richardson – the legend on whom The Heller Approach's teachings are based on. Kerry brings with him over 20 years teaching experience.



Celebrity guest teacher David A.R. White always brings excitement to the studio as well as fresh perspectives with his very long lineup of credits which include Coach, Saved by the Bell, Sisters, Melrose Place, Martial Law and many others to name but a few. His input and up to date feedback is always appreciated.



Last but certainly not least, Evan Arnold, a Los Angeles native 25 years of acting experience in television, film, commercials and theater brings a diverse and rich background of experience with his own acting credits including recurring and regular roles on multiple TV series both comedic and dramatic such as Growing Pains, Just The Ten of Us, Close To Home, and The West Wing.



All in all, these instructors have helped support Brad's vision of a place where actors of any ilk may come and learn the craft – with the only true testing criteria their own passion to pursue their dreams.



"Working alongside these fellow teachers and actors, I am reminded of why we all came into this field in the first place and, each day we work together, it is truly a joy to impart to students the accumulation of our experience in the hopes that they will go on to do great things as have so many of our past and current students."



The Heller Approach is always accepting new students.



From Tyler Blackburn and Natalie Distler to David A.R. White and Masi Oka, students of The Heller Approach have successfully created acting careers, and constantly keep their acting tools sharp with the studio. Brad's students have booked series regular, recurring, guest starring, and co-starring roles on hit shows like "Greys Anatomy", "Extant", "Heroes", "Anger Management", "Two And A Half Men", and "Mike And Molly". They have also starred in major Studio Films and Broadway theatre productions as well as and hundreds of commercials. Brad has also taught many professional comedians how to take their comedy and put it into a believable character ultimately leading to sit-com work.



