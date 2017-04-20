Burlingame, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/20/2017 --Gravitocity, Inc., a pioneer in sales outreach and prospecting technology, today announced that it has formally changed its name to LeadLeaper. In conjunction with the name change, the company is introducing a number of important new features to its application that build on the sales enablement platform it introduced in the latter half of 2016.



Commenting on the name change, CEO Frank Tolve said that the company chose an identity that would be easily associated with its mission. "We believe LeadLeaper conveys exactly what we want: an obvious connection to the purpose of our application. LeadLeaper enables sales professionals to search for and locate new prospects in moments, easily reach out to them and then monitor the effectiveness of the outreach – all in one place."



The company has also significantly enhanced the feature set of its application. Among the new features are:



- Enhancements that promote greater workgroup and team collaboration;



- Improved reporting and dashboard features that give individual users greater insight into outreach effectiveness;



- A new management control panel that provides both detail and summary level activity across multiple layers of an organization;



- And integration with third party services, such as Owler, that foster more personalized communications when appropriate.



"These new features deliver on our commitment to provide leading-edge, cloud-based technology that increases sales productivity and leads to sales revenue," said Tolve.



The company will be sharing regular updates and sales prospecting resources on its recently launched social media pages:



- LeadLeaper on LinkedIn

- @GoLeadLeaper on Twitter

- Facebook LeadLeaper page



About LeadLeaper

LeadLeaper provides tools for sales and business development teams that help build professional networks and make prospecting simpler and easier. The LeadLeaper browser extension generates the precise, complex Internet searches required to discover accurate business contact data from sources like LinkedIn®, Data.com®, and ZoomInfo®, and the LeadLeaper web app tracks prospects and their engagement activity. LeadLeaper is a private company based in Burlingame, California.



Learn more about LeadLeaper at http://www.leadleaper.com or contact via email at info@LeadLeaper.com.