Atlanta, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/08/2016 --Yext, the leading location information software company, was the natural choice for Leads Near Me with it's listing management services. Leads Near Me wanted to make sure that they could deliver top notch service to all clients, so adding Yext as their listing client manager was key to success. "Yext is so good at what they do" says Leads Near Me President & CEO Ryan Burton "with their recent inclusion of Google they simply offer the best listing management solution on the marketplace".



About Yext

Yext (www.yext.com) is the location information software that businesses trust to collect, manage, and distribute their location information everywhere. With the PowerListings Network of over 60 publishers, businesses can instantly update their listings and reach more than 150 million potential customers every month.



Leads Near Me understands that having accurate listings across the web is important to a local businesses. "You never know these days where people are going to find your company" says Burton "so you need to be sure that you have your info correct everywhere. With our Local SEO clients we make sure that we have Yext PowerListings installed to ensure success".



Yext has a very cool listing testing tool you can use. Click here and test your listings! You can see how you are listed on Google and 60 other websites. The question: How do you look across the internet?



Atlanta GA SEO Company Leads Near Me likes to help their clients run their Yext campaign. "We generally set up the Yext listing management for our clients, and then run it for them. So they have little work to do" explains Burton "however we do consult with them when it comes to local info for the various features in Yext".



To learn more about Yext and how Leads Near Me can help you be a local leader, call Leads Near Me today.



About Leads Near Me

Atlanta SEO Company Leads Near Me is a Google Certified Partner that was founded in Atlanta, Georgia. The company prides itself on delivering advertising results along with excellent customer service. The term "near me" is a fast growing search term that people use to find services in their area. Google Certified Partner Atlanta SEO Company Leads Near Me loved the idea of a name that included this cool search term. We find local businesses new clients in their area – Leads Near Me. Our company prides itself on results, but also takes great consideration in delivering top notch customer service. You will never wait days for simple website changes. LNM will always make any minor website changes within 24 hours. PPC, Local SEO, Website Design, Social Media Marketing, Direct Mail & More! If you are looking for advertising results and would like to deal with a company focused on your business, call Atlanta SEO Company Leads Near Me.