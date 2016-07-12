Leaf for Life Is a Solar Beach Umbrella Allowing Nomad Users to Shade and Charge Anywhere

Perpignan, France -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/12/2016 --Leaf for Life, the revolutionary nomad solar beach umbrella that lets users power up and charge anywhere, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to bring the project to life.



"Last summer, we were on a beautiful beach in Spain on the Costa Brava, looking at real user's needs, and wondering how to re- imagined and dramatically improve the traditional beach umbrella," says President Cyrille Jourdaine, "we not only wanted shade from the sun, but also a way to simultaneously stay connected with our gadgets, our gear, and our smartphones for a modern experience."



From there, Leaf for Life was born. Inspired by the natural form of the "Monstera Delicious of Central America" leaf, the Leaf for Life™ Nomad Shadow Leaf combines cutting-edge design with revolutionary technology. The LEAF for life™ Nomad Shadow Leaf provides maximum shade due to its perfectly designed dimensions and its off-centered pole. It is the perfect nomad solution allowing users to shade wherever they venture outdoors, the beach, the lake, or in the backyard garden. The patented design also allows for ultimate portability on-the-go.



The second version, The LEAF for life™ Nomad Shadow SUN LEAF edition, comes with a movable 16W high efficiency solar panel which can be attached independently either on the Leaf or onto the carrying bag. The solar panel allows users to charge any smartphone and 5V DC electronic/electric device. Smart, robust and easy to use, the LEAF for life™ Nomad Shadow Leaf has been carefully designed with ergonomic and mobile features to make daily life easier.



"In all sunny places worldwide, people need protection from the sun, heat and UV rays. They also need shade and like to share it with their family and friends," adds Xavier Aubry, co-founder and general manager of Leaf for Life, "The result is a parasol that creates an innovative shade experience and nomad energy with integrated solar panel to power and charge anywhere."



After a year of development, prototyping, and testing, the Shadow Leaf is ready for its public debut and ready to be taken to beaches worldwide. Leaf for Life is currently live and available to support on Kickstarter: http://kck.st/29E81pD



About Leaf for Life

The south French brand has been founded in 2015 by two French entrepreneurs and friends. In the coming 5 years, Leaf for life has the ambition to symbolize the alliance of elegance and a spirit based on strong values within everybody can take pleasure.



For more information on Leaf for Life please visit https://leaforlife.com/