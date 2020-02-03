League Data Selects ASAPP as the Account and Loan Origination Solution for Atlantic Credit Unions

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/03/2020 --ASAPP Financial Technology Inc. and League Data Ltd. are pleased to announce the two companies have entered into a long-term Multi-Tenant Software Licensing Agreement that will include software licensing rights, configuration and implementation of the ASAPP OXP | omnichannel experience platform to the 46 Atlantic credit unions supported by League Data Ltd.



The agreement, effective March 1, 2020 provides the capability for Atlantic credit unions to fully engage with their members using the ASAPP solution across in-branch, digital and mobile channels to open accounts and apply for loans.



"During the past year, working with our partners and participating credit unions, we were able to vet ASAPP's software and their team's capabilities while making progress on our digital transformation journey," says Chad Griffin, CIO, League Data. "We are excited to have selected ASAPP to partner with over the next 4-years as we strive to provide a better digital account and lending experience for Atlantic Credit Unions."



"We are very proud to have been selected by League Data and are excited to rollout ASAPP as part of the Atlantic Credit Unions' digital transformation journey across 4 provinces, 46 Credit Unions, over 141 branches and over 330,000 members," noted JR Pierman, President & CEO, ASAPP. "During the past 10-months our team has had the opportunity to work with a great group of energized and member-focused professionals at League Data, Atlantic Central and through our pilot credit unions. We can't wait to continue the rollout across the rest of the region and deliver even bigger results!"



For more information about League Data Ltd. and the digital transformation journey for Atlantic credit unions, please contact League Data.

About ASAPP Financial Technology

ASAPP delivers Custom Experience Software and Digital Agency Services that create sustainable competitive advantages for regulated financial service providers as they compete against direct-to-consumer fintech solutions. ASAPP OXP is Canada's most complete omnichannel experience platform for the financial services industry.



About League Data

As Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the Atlantic System, League Data Ltd. provides technology leadership in the area of banking solutions, aligned with regional and national credit union system initiatives that support member growth and system efficiencies. League Data provides over 50 seamless, fully integrated technology solutions from key vendors to deliver a member-first experience while meeting the evolving banking needs of both credit unions and their members. Through leadership and innovation, League Data engages with Atlantic Canadian credit unions to understand their strategies, ensuring organizational development and support remains relevant and responsive to their needs.



