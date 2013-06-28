New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/28/2013 --Nuclear weapons are no longer the most devastating weapons in the arsenal of superpowers. In the 21st century, they have been superseded by an even deadlier weapon: the EMP (electro-magnetic pulse). Would an EMP attack occur, nations would collapse overnight as everything - from food production to the financial system - would immediately be brought down. Recent info-leaks have exposed details of this weapon and also how to protect against EMP and what an EMP shield involves.



Public knowledge about the EMP (sometimes known as NEMP - Nuclear Electro-Magnetic Pulse), initially surfaced when the US was carrying out nuclear tests, as phones and other electronic equipment started malfunctioning kilometres from ground zero. An EMP occurs with all nuclear explosions; however, the effect can be potentiated if the nuclear explosive is detonated just outside the Earth's atmosphere. The Earth's magnetic field would spread the EMP up so much that a "modest" 20-MT bomb would cover the whole continental US with the electromagnetic pulse. This would cause all electronic equipment to go out, and would probably knock the electricity grid sufficiently to wreck havoc on the whole country. However, with a few simple precautions you'll know how to protect against emp, protecting your home and equipment with an emp shield.



Unfortunately, there are a lot of misconceptions when it comes to protection against emp. For example, lightning-rods and strategies utilizing these do nothing to protect against an EMP as the latter is more similar to radio-waves than lightening bolts. Here's concrete accurate tactics on how to protect against emp, condensed from actual US military defence blueprints:



1. You need to protect all crucial electronic equipment with Faraday cages. The most practical way of doing this is by installing a room-sized Faraday cage and storing all crucial electronics in there, such as a computer, batteries, generator, flashlights etc… If you cannot get a Faraday cage, you can protect equipment against an EMP by putting in an insulator, such as a plastic- or wooden-box. Additionally, you will need to wrap the insulating box with aluminium foil.



2. In the event of such an attack, unplug all equipment from the power supply. Doing so will minimize EMP damage as massive electrical pulses will be travelling through power lines and anything that conducts electricity (such as pipes). In addition, you should use surge suppressors for your important and large electrical devices. This will help to protect them and also protect from fires caused by shorted circuits.



3. Aside from emp-shielding electrical equipment, you should also put a fire extinguisher in each room and make sure that every member of your family knows how to use them. Furthermore, as food and water shortage will definitely result after an EMP attack, it is crucial that you stock up on canned food, water, and water-sanitizing tablets. In addition, you should make sure that you have all essential survival equipment at hand, including strike-anywhere matches, axe, knives, flares, first-aid kit, etc...



If you are serious about learning how to protect against an EMP and making sure that your family will be safe following an EMP attack, it is crucial that you get the "EMP Survival Guide Pack", that includes "The EMP Survival Guide", "The 37 Food Items Sold Out After Crisis", "Survive Water Crisis", "Survival Garden", "The 10 Devices To Withstand an EMP Attack", and "Liberty Survival Alliance, 30 Day Trial". This pack will teach you everything you need to know to protect your family following a crisis. Not only will you learn how to survive an EMP attack, but you'll also discover how to purify water at home, plant your own survival garden, and make your family fully self-sufficient.



In light of rising worldwide unrest and increasing evidence of a potential EMP threat, the pack's price has been slashed down from $188 to ONLY $27! So, if you want to ensure that your family survives and thrives following an EMP, and be one of the few prepared pioneers who will actually be able to help others, grab your copy right now by clicking on the following link: http://www.dwnnews.com/survive-an-emp.php