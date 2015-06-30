LeanNews Launched to Give a Daily Dose of Must-Have Trending Tech Info

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2015 --In the information age when "yesterday's news" happened one minute ago a new platform keeps its' members in the know. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneurs Harrison Young and Edward Yu, LeanNews is the smart way to be informed on the skinny. With brief blurs about trending tech news, the platform churns out morning newsletters Monday through Friday. They summarize who did what the day before via a slimmed down conglomeration of industry headlines. Morphed into one easily readable source, LeanNews is sent to inboxes making the 411 on tech news simpler than ever.



Keeping a finger on the pulse of the tech industry and its' integral startups is a full-time job. Still, when opportunity arises, entrepreneurs need to be ahead of the game. Sympathizing with the busy professionals who daily have TechCrunch, Mashable, Venturebeat and about twenty other sources open on their desktop the launch is timely. To that end, LeanNews empowers its readers to have informed conversations with partners, employees, friends, influencers and other entrepreneurs.



Young said of the launch, "In the beginning LeanNews was a pet project Ed and I started for ourselves. We had to stay up on technology and startup news so we thought publishing the information to one platform would save time. Honing down what the media provides to one simplified news source was key."



Yu adds, "Though our research time was limited, both of us work full-time for other companies, the latest tech info was something we couldn't do without. We knew we weren't alone in that. We know great ideas are born through the virtual think tank that news provides."



About LeanNews

LeanNews was founded in 2015 by Harrison Young and Edward Yu to provide the marketplace with a summary of trending tech and startup news.



