Stockholm, Sweden -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/02/2011 --Brainglass, an educational mobile application developer, today announces the release of the Karaoke4English: Obama Reader for the iPhone and iPod Touch. The app allows users, with a basic understanding of the English language, a fun and easy way to improve their English by providing an audio-visual experience for learning the English language that can be accessed anytime and anywhere. The reader takes President Obama’s historic inaugural speech – made after he was sworn into office as the President of the U.S. – as its main resource.



Karaoke4English: Obama Reader offers users a more efficient way to learn English by using an audio-visual approach to learning. Using the app consists of a combination of listening via Audiobook while reading the app’s highlighted on-screen text at the same time. Unknown words can directly be looked up in the app’s multi-language dictionary by simply tapping on the word. Once users do this their chosen words can be saved to the app’s personalized language exercises for later reference. After users have saved enough words, they can go ahead and learn them by simply opening these exercises and going for it! Users can now also review and learn saved words using flashcards and spelling exercises to fully understand Obama’s speech to the fullest.



Besides an app focusing on Obama’s oath of office speech, Brainglass has more titles available in iTunes to diversify user’s English language education, featuring a diverse array of interesting English texts. Based on Karaoke4English’s effective flashcard learning methodology users can improve their spelling and vocabulary using self-selected exercises with any one of these unique apps. Brainglass’ learning algorithm remembers words users have saved and how often they do exercises, together with tracking scores they get on individual exercises. Based on this, the app guides users intelligently and easily through the maze that is English language learning.



In order to ensure that the app remains flexible enough to be utilized by as many non-English speakers as possible, Karaoke4English’s interactive dictionary includes automatic translation from English to Spanish, German, Russian, French, and Italian, with more languages scheduled to become available in the near future. Karaoke4English: Obama Reader is currently available on the Apple App Store for $2.99 in the Education category.



To learn more about Karaoke4English: Obama Reader, download the app today and share your experiences on Facebook or Twitter!