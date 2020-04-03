Learn How to Create Happiness and Inner Peace with the Newly Released Book, Happy Warrior.

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2020 --Are you a Happy Warrior? According to the newly released book Happy Warrior: Empower Your S.E.L.F. in 30 Days, Happy Warriors travel through life gently, they don't force life to happen, and they allow life to unfold. The five core values of a Happy Warrior are mindfulness, coaching, freeing their mind, elevating consciousness, and taking life to the next level.



Authors and NYU-Certified Life Coaches Jami Bertini and John Kalinowski show how to create happiness and inner peace by knowing how to manage and detach from thoughts and emotions. In Happy Warrior, Jami and John guide readers on how to listen to their head and heart and make decisions based on logic and what feels right inside.



"I've read dozens of "personal reflection" and "self-growth" books; and while there is always good info to be taken from each; few ever offer the level of engagement and commitment that is gained from Happy Warrior. The book is strong inspiration for the true content — that is; what is created from one's 'self' .... workbook/journal style. This book is a positive, loving, and easy guide to taking things one choice at a time, and one day at a time...just what we all need right now." ~Reader



Happy Warrior is filled with 30 days of concepts and exercises. Topics covered include:



- Getting to know, accept, and love on a deeper level

- Build loving relationships in every area of life

- Operating at higher levels of productivity

- Experiencing less stress and worry overall

- Feeling a more consistent level of self-confidence

- Creating a daily practice that brings about inner peace



Feeling happy isn't about anything external such as doing the perfect job, having the ideal relationship, or anything else someone can acquire. Living life as a Happy Warrior is about learning to create happiness and inner peace just by knowing how to manage and detach from thoughts and emotions.



Once someone embarks on a happiness journey, they will start living life as a Happy Warrior, and there is no greater time than right now to become one. Let's do this!