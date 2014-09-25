Learn HTML5 Digital Publishing by Referring to Video Courses and Tutorials at Fliphtml5.com

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2014 --FlipHTML5 is an amazing digital publishing software that enables publishers to publish digital magazines online easily and quickly. One can convert PDF documents to digital publications with only a flip of the finger.



The interactive, digital, easy to use and customizable digital publishing platform makes it easy to create interactive digital publications like catalogs, magazines, MS Office conversions, image conversions, Wordpress plugins, paperbacks etc. It also enables to convert PDF documents into online and offline digital publications.



This amazing and extraordinary tool helps to create unbelievable digital works. Here are some pros of FlipHTML5:



1- It’s cost effective

2- Eco-friendly

3- Eliminates the cost of printing and distribution

4- It’s far much better than all previous flash versions

5- It’s mobile friendly



About FlipHTML.com

FlipHTML5.com has released video courses and tutorials for both publishers and end readers. On the home page of FlipHTML5, one can find many awesome main features of the digital platform. There is a video introduction for each feature. By referring to the videos, one can learn to publish HTML5 magazines online without a hassle.



NOTE: All users can convert PDF documents into online page turning book at FlipHTML5.com freely.



For additional information, please contact: Lailie Tan, Markerting of FlipHTML5 Software Co by email pr@fliphtml5.com.



One will also find further information by referring to PDF to flip HTML5 features, or checking the video tutorial on YouTube at http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJsKWa6gOPY