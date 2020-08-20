Pismo Beach, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2020 --Go Smart Solutions, LLC launched LearningPodsHub.com - an online marketplace to help parents and teachers find and connect with one another to form learning pods. The marketplace is free to use, with additional premium recruiting services available for purchase.



Misty Lackie, the sole developer behind the project, created Learning Pods Hub after conversations she had with other parents about their struggles with distance learning. "I saw how many people were desperate for help in my own community and all over social media. Parents are feeling trapped with no solutions. I just couldn't ignore it," she said, adding, "I've literally been non-stop coding for weeks straight."



The service tackles three main pressure points: finding a pod to join, finding students to join an existing pod, and becoming a pod teacher.



- Find a Pod to Join

There are already hundreds of learning pods on the marketplace, with more being submitted by the hour. Parents who are looking for an existing pod to join need only submit the grade and number of students, and whether they're looking for an in-person or online pod, and they'll be presented with any pods that match their search.



- Submit a Pod to Recruit New Members

If parents already have an existing pod and just want to bring in additional students, the process is very similar. Learning Pods Hub provides a network of pod seekers, student seekers, and teacher seekers that all benefit from each other.



- Become a Pod Teacher

Credentialed teachers and tutors can also use the service to find pods to teach and earn money. The service is connected to SmartHomeschoolTutors.com, a network of qualified, background checked educator profiles.



Learning Pods Hub is completely free to use, but if parents are looking for additional help filling their pods or if there are no matches currently available, they can purchase recruiting services to find families tailor made to fit their pod needs.



"One of the really neat things we are seeing is some pod organizers bringing in 1 or 2 students who wouldn't otherwise be able to afford it. The other families are all chipping in to pay the way for those students. We are actually doing this exact thing for my own local pod," Lackie said. "We are also seeing teachers discount their rates for pods that are willing to do this too. It is great to see communities pulling together like this to help each other out."



Learning Pods Hub is the latest in a series of tools and services that Misty has developed to help parents and students learn and grow in ever-changing educational environment.