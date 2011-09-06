MyReviewsNow Shop At Home Introduces A Car Lease Resource For Auto Owners

Charlotte, NC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/06/2011 --Lease Trader provides a quality resource for anyone looking to transfer or assume a short-term car lease. This service handles all legal, vehicle shipping, and contact tasks in order to simplify any lease transfer process. Founded in 1998, Lease Trader was the first company to provide the concept of an Authorized Lease Transfer, and has since assisted thousands of customers with successfully transferring or locating a car lease.



For sellers, Lease Trader offers an attractive alternative to costly early termination while maintaining a good credit score. Listings are actively advertised by Lease Trader on popular search engines such as Google, Yahoo, Bing, and MSN, and may be accompanied by uploaded pictures, vehicle information, lease information, and contact information. Buyer wishlists ensure that notifications are sent out to interested individuals as soon as a listing is posted, and credit-verified buyers are identified in order to ensure that only serious responses are received. Sellers are encouraged to regularly update their listings with the most current information, and additional details and pictures may be added at any time. In addition, a detailed FAQ section includes tips on the best way to describe and photograph a vehicle listing to maximize its potential value and minimize the time it remains for sale. All questions regarding costs, evaluation steps, legal concerns, and even usage of the web site are answered up-front so that the process is as simple as possible.



Buyers will find similar advantages in the Lease Trader service due to the attractive pricing that an Authorized Lease Transfer provides. Listings for hundreds of vehicle models from dozens of manufacturers provide a variety of options from everyday sedans, trucks, and sport utility vehicles to hard-to-find luxury cars. Detailed search options allow a buyer to specify the year, make, model, type, and style of a vehicle in addition to lease information such as monthly payment, months remaining, and available miles. Incentives and dealer offerings are also listed. Comparison tools allow the buyer to look at vehicles side-by-side and identify the one that exactly suits their needs. Furthermore, Lease Trader will be appealing to many buyers due to the shorter terms that taking over a car lease can provide. A vehicle may be obtained for as little as a year without any fear of long-term commitment.



Once a car lease transfer has been initiated, Lease Trader guides both buyer and seller through the process in order to minimize any difficulties for both parties. Instructions are provided with regards to completing the Lease Transfer Agreement, Odometer Statement, Insurance Verification, and Registration forms, and Lease Trader staff are available both by phone and e-mail when any questions arise. Either party is permitted to cancel the transfer at any point until the final paperwork is signed, so all details may be established without any obligation.



Lease Traderprotects all customer information by using 128-bit Secure Socket Layer (SSL) encryption. Listings extend throughout the United States and Canada, and Lease Trader will work with third-party inspectors and transportation companies to transfer vehicles to the location of the buyer. Detailed testimonials available on the Lease Trader web site speak to the quality service that this company provides, and the quantity and variety of listings is unmatched by any of its competitors.



For further information regarding options for a car lease, please visit MyReviewsNow Shop At Home.