Leawo Has Released Leawo Prof. DRM 3.1.0.0 with Dual-Screen Display and iOS Device Reading Function

Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution developer and provider, just has released Leawo Prof. DRM Win 3.1.0.0 for people to convert video, music and ebook. The new version support dual-screen display and add the function that can read the video from ios devices. In the meantime, some functions is optimized and several minor bugs is fixed. And module titles and descriptions changed, moving iTunes Audiobook to the Audible converter module.



Prior to the update, Leawo Prof. DRM consists of four main modules, including iTunes Video/Music/Audiobook Converter, eBook Converter, Audiobook Converter and Spotify Converter. iTunes Video/Music/Audiobook Converter helps convert M4V video/M4P music/M4B audiobooks to MP4 and MP3. eBook Converter is dedicated to converting Kindle, Kobo, and Adobe ebooks to EPUB, MOBI, AZW3, and TXT ebooks. Audiobook Converter is specialized in converting AA/AAX audible audiobook to MP3 audible audiobook. Spotify Converter is designed to convert Spotify songs to the common music player compatible formats such as MP3, M4B, M4A, AAC, WAV, FLAC.



The update of Leawo Prof. DRM 3.1.0.0 mainly includes three aspects:

1. Added some new features

2. Optimize some functions and fixed several minor bugs

3. Changed module titles and descriptions.



Most importantly, Leawo Prof. DRM 3.1.0.0 added some new features. On the one hand, the new version supports dual-screen display, which means Leawo Prof. DRM will work fine even if the computer has two monitors. On the other hand, it added the ability to read videos from iOS devices. Previously, users could only convert iTunes M4V video and M4P music. After the update, users can convert M4V video, M4A music from all iOS devices.



Second, Leawo Prof. DRM 3.1.0.0 optimized some functions and fixed several minor bugs. The details are as follows:

1. Read files only when clicks the refresh button on the add page instead of opening the software background. And add refresh animations during the reading process to avoid frequent refresh by the user.

2. Added enter shortcut in the registration section. After entering the registration code, you can click enter to register.

3. Fixed software crash caused by dragging and deleting all media

4. Added the function to select all with "Ctrl +A" on the homepage and delete with "Delete" button.

5. Added the function to modify the name by double-clicking media name to the converting page.

6. Fixed audiobook repetition problem when opening software.



In addition, the new version changed the module titles and descriptions. Before it includes iTunes Video/Music/Audiobook Converter, eBook Converter, Audiobook Converter and Spotify Converter. And now it is made up of Video&Music Converter, eBook Converter, Audiobook Converter and Spotify Converter. Obviously, it moves the iTunes Audiobook to the Audible converter module. Hence, if people need to convert iTunes audiobook now, they should open the third module called "Audiobook Converter" instead of the first one. Besides, Video&Music Converter can read not just iTunes M4V video and M4P music, but all M4V video and M4A music on iOS devices.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.