Leawo Has Released Music Recorder 3.0.0.3 with Newly Added Russian Version

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/23/2019 --Leawo Software, a professional multimedia software manufacturer, just pushed out the Music Recorder 3.1.0.0 with the Russian version.



As a powerful and professional audio recording software tool, Leawo Music Recorder could record music and voice from microphones, computer audio, and online music source. With Leawo Music Recorder, online streaming audio recording has never been easier like before.



Performing as an online music recorder, Leawo Music Recorder could help you record music from over 1000 sites for free like YouTube, Last.FM, Pandora, Napster, Spotify, GUBA, NPC, MySpace, archive.org, BBC Radio Audio, iTunes Radio, RTVE, Sirius Radio, Radio Blog Club, XM Radio Online, AOL Music, etc.



Leawo Music Recorder could automatically download and add music tags like album, album cover, artist, etc. Not only a music recording software program, Leawo Music Recorder is a music manager as well. It allows people to create, edit and delete playlist for recordings, edit recorded music file info, apply recordings to iTunes , etc.



What's more, the unique thing is that Leawo Music Recorder's built-in recording Task Scheduler allows music lovers to record music via preset starting time and duration.



In previous versions, Leawo Music Recorder only supported three languages: English, Japanese, and German. Recently Leawo team received feedback that many users from Russia hope to add Russian program UI. Now with the newly added Russian version, Leawo Music Recorder is more user-friendly and efficient to Russian users. Russian users can have a better experience during the recording.



Music Recorder is available in trial and registered versions. The trial version of the Music Recorder has limitations in time of recording and usage duration while the registered version is available for unlimited use. The unlimited registered version only costs $19.99 per year and $29.99 for a lifetime.



People can go to the product page and click "Buy Now", then proceed to checkout and pay online. Lastly, people need to fill in personal information to receive the code. The registration code will be sent to the email address automatically. People can get Mac version by clicking "I need a Mac version".



Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Leawo Software products range from Blu-ray HTPC player, Blu-ray Ripper, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer to other utilities on Win or Mac platform.



