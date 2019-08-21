Leawo Is Offering 30% off Coupon for Leawo Blu-Ray Copy During 2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just launch Back-to-School Carnival Promotion, which starts from 15 15th August 2019 to 15th September in 2019. In this promotion, Leawo Software provides discounts for some iOS-related products and sidtewide coupon code for all products on Leawo website including Leawo Blu-ray Copy. This copy tool can provide various solutions for copying Blu-ray and DVD movies without quality loss.



As an easy to use yet powerful Blu-ray copy tool, Leawo Blu-ray Copy can backup Blu-ray and DVD movies in 1:1 quality, preserving all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. It can also retain the 3D effects in the source Blu-rays and DVDs. The advanced technology enables users to back up Blu-ray/DVD movies with ease.



There are 3 copy modes selectable for user's copying convenience, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose specific titles to be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



Apart from the main features, Leawo Blu-ray Copy also provides other features. Leawo Blu-ray Copy features 6X higher copying speed in order to save users' time and effort in the copying process. Before copying Blu-ray/DVD discs, this Blu-ray copy program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy can be acquired by paying $44.95 for 1-year license and $99.95 for a lifetime license. However, if buyers get the sitewide coupon code in the page of the Leawo 2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion on Leawo official website, they can purchase only $31.46 for 1-year license and $69.96 for a lifetime license. This discount is available for both Windows and Mac versions.



