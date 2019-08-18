Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/18/2019 --Leawo Is Offering 30% Off Coupon for Leawo Blu-ray Player Premium during 2019 Back-to-school Carnival Promotion



Leawo Software started the Back-to-school Carnival Promotion. This event starts on 15th August 2019 and will run through till 15th September 2019. This promotion is currently featuring a large number of its products at great discounts. As one of the Leawo Blu-ray star products, Leawo Blu-ray Player premium version could be purchased at 30% discount using the sitewide 30%-off coupon.



As one of the popular and free Blu-ray player program, Leawo Blu-ray player contains a lot of media playback solutions for users. It acts as free Blu-ray disc player, DVD disc player, 4K video player, ISO file player, free audio player. Being a free Blu-ray disc player software app, it plays Blu-ray discs for totally free, and downward compatible with DVDs playback, no matter they are commercial or regular. This free Blu-ray Player software supports to deliver quality-lossless video images with a resolution of 720P, 1080P, 1080i and 4K (2160P). With the support of various advanced audio decoding technologies like Dolby, DTS, AAC, TrueHD, DTS-HD, etc., Leawo Free Blu-ray Player software provides you with high quality of stereo audio enjoyment. Leawo Free Blu-ray Player software not only provides full navigation to play Blu-ray, DVD, video, ISO file, and audio files but allows users to control playback with various operations available: full-screen playback, volume control, fast-forward, fast-backward, playlist, etc.



In addition to all the free features above, users can upgrade to the premium version of Leawo Blu-ray Player. In the premium version, users can activate the Blu-ray conversion feature to convert Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder and ISO image with lossless quality and 6X higher speed. Besides, users can also enjoy ads-free using experience.



Currently, Leawo Blu-ray Player Premium is sold at $22.47 for one-year use and $ 49.97 for life-time use. However, to take advantage of the promotion, customers could use the 30%-off site-wide coupon to buy it at 30% discount. As for how to get this coupon and how to use, go to the page of "Leawo 2019 Back-to-school Carnival Promotion" and turn to the product page of Leawo Blu-ray Player Premium to click "Upgrade to Premium" button, then choose the license code according to the life type and then paste LEAWO-30PCT-OFF to the coupon code field on the payment page.



