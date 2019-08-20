Leawo Is Offering 30% off Coupon for Leawo Video Converter During 2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --Leawo Software, a leading online multimedia solution developer and provider, officially kicked off 2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion, in which Leawo offers sitewide coupon code for all products on Leawo official website including Leawo Video Converter. This promotion starts from August 15th, 2019 and it will be valid by the end of September. 15th, 2019. This promotion is for all people in all countries and all regions.



For many users, Leawo Video Converter is a professional video converting program in coping with different video formats. Nowadays, playing and sharing videos is getting more and more common around the world. People want to share videos with others. But most video players have limited support for video formats. Many people don't want to acquire too many video players at the same time just because of the format issue. Some people want to upload some awesome videos to YouTube, Facebook, and other video sharing websites, the incompatible video format sometimes doesn't allow them to do this because these video sharing platforms also only support limited video formats.



In these cases, Leawo Video Converter enables users to convert videos between 180+ formats with just a few clicks. Besides, it also allows users to edit the video, such as trimming the video length, cropping the video size, merging multiple video clips, adding watermark to video. Besides, users can use this converting tool to turn their 2D movies to 3D movies easily. What's more, users can take a few steps to turn pictures into a slideshow by importing the pictures into this software, adding background music and doing some editing.



Leawo Video Converter has both trial and registration versions. Both are free to download, while the registration version can offer all functions for users. The registered version cost $29.95 for 1-year license and $39.95 for lifetime license. However, it can be purchased with 30% discount sitewide coupon code on the page of 2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion. By using this sitewide coupon code, buyers can get this converting tool at $20.96 for 1-year license and $27.96 for lifetime license. This is valid for both Mac and Windows version. Last but not least, iOS Data Recovery is also available as a giveaway gift on this promotion, as well as other discounts on iOS utilities.



