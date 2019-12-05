Leawo Just Pushed out Blu-Ray Copy Win 8.2.2.0 to Fix Program Crash, Optical Drive Opening Problem and Dual Graphics Hardware Acceleration Setting Issue

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, rolled out Blu-ray Copy Win 8.2.2.0 with some major updates. In this new version, Leawo has updated Blu-ray Copy's software adaptability and fix some minor bugs, including program crash issue resulted from that users hadn't updated their AMD driver, failure to open optical drive as non-administrator and their dual graphics card hardware acceleration setting issue.



As an easy to use yet powerful Blu-ray copy tool, Leawo Blu-ray Copy can backup Blu-ray and DVD movies in 1:1 quality, preserving all elements in source movies such as subtitles, chapters, video dot frames, etc. It can also retain the 3D effects in the source Blu-rays and DVDs. The advanced technology enables users to back up Blu-ray/DVD movies with ease.



There are 3 copy modes selectable for user's copying convenience, including Full Movie mode, Main Movie mode and Custom Movie mode. While users can choose specific titles to be backed up when they select the copy mode, Full Movie mode and Main Movie mode can save source chapters in the output.



Apart from the main features, Leawo Blu-ray Copy also provides other features. Leawo Blu-ray Copy features 6X higher copying speed in order to save users' time and effort in the copying process. Before copying Blu-ray/DVD discs, this Blu-ray copy program allows users to preview the movie within the program with subtitles and audio tracks in the disc for free selecting.



Although Leawo Blu-ray Copy possesses a number of excellent features, Leawo Software is still trying to improve users' experience and rolled out Blu-ray Copy Win 8.2.2.0 to fix certain bugs.



The first issue is mainly about the program crash. Sometimes, users failed to start copying and the whole program went crashing. This crash problem is actually caused by that users' AMD driver has not been updated. Maybe some users would like to update their AMD driver to improve their user experience. For those who haven't had AMD driver updated, they can update Leawo Blu-ray Copy to the latest version of Win 8.2.2.0. In this updated version, users without updating their AMD driver will be able to open and program and start the burning process smoothly and the program won't go crashing.



The second one is about optical drive opening failure. In the previous version, users sometimes failed to open the optical drive when they were not running the software as administrator. This is somehow bothering some users and they need to set "run as administrator" every time they tried to open the optical drive in Leawo Blu-ray Copy. For those who would like to avoid the optical drive opening inconvenience, Win 8.2.2.0 update would be necessary for them.



What's more, part of users complained that they have a laptop or computer with dual graphics cards and sometimes they would like to change their dual graphics hardware acceleration setting and switch one card to the other in the program. However, whenever they restart the software, they found out that the graphics card setting would restore to the default. For users' convenience, Leawo Software fixed it in this update and pushed out this new version, which enables users to keep the change in the dual graphics hardware acceleration setting after restarting the program.



Leawo Blu-ray Copy has both trial and registration versions. Both are free downloadable, while the registration version costs $99.95 life-time license version and it provides all functions (now it can be purchased with $59.97 for life-time license version on Leawo 2019 Thanksgiving and Black Friday Promotion).



