Leawo Just Pushed out Music Recorder Mac 3.0.3 with Support of Mac OS 10.15 and Newly Added Russian Version

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/21/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, rolled out Music Recorder Mac 3.0.3 with Mac OS 10.15 supported and newly added Russian version. Mac computer owners could now free download and install the latest version of Music Recorder to get brand new music recording experience on Mac OS 10.15, especially those in Russia.



As a top-rated audio recording software program, Leawo Music Recorder for Mac could record any audio available, including built-in audio (Built-in Microphone, Built-in Input) and computer audio (Computer Audio Stream and Online Music).



This audio recording software could help people easily record YouTube audios into MP3 and WAV formats. It could record online music from YouTube, Pandora, Last.FM, Napster, Spotify, GUBA, NPC, MySpace, etc. What's more, it could automatically add song tags to recorded audio files, including song artist, song album, album artwork, song name, etc.



With this update, the latest Mac OS 10.15 is supported on Music Recorder Mac 3.0.3. It means that Mac users with the latest Mac OS could record music on Music Recorder Mac 3.0.3 now.



In addition, the Leawo team added Russia program UI since received much feedback from Russia users. Leawo Music Recorder for Mac only supported three languages(English, Japanese, and German) in previous versions. Now with the newly added Russian version, Leawo Music Recorder Mac 3.0.3 is more user-friendly and efficient to Russian users.



Leawo Music Recorder for Mac is available in trial and registered versions. The trial version of the Music Recorder has limitations in time of recording and usage duration while the registered version is available for unlimited use. The unlimited registered version only costs $19.99 per year and $29.99 for a lifetime.



People can go to the product page and click "Buy Now", then proceed to checkout and pay online. After that, people need to register with name and personal email addresses. The registration code will be sent to the email address automatically.



