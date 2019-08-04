Leawo Just Released Leawo Blu-Ray Player Mac 2.0.0 with Multi-Angle Viewing Feature and Chapter Selection

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/04/2019 --Leawo Software, a company dedicated to finding and providing multimedia solutions for users, just launched Blu-ray Player Mac 2.0.0 with new features. With this update, users can watch multi-camera movies and select different viewing angle. For movies containing chapters, users can select a chapter to directly get to the specific movie part. Apart from these new features, Blu-ray Player Win 2.0.0.0 also updated the whole software skin for better looking. And more minor bugs have been fixed in this update.



The key upgrades of Leawo Blu-ray Player Mac 2.0.0:



1. Multi-angle viewing support for multi-angle discs

2. Added chapter option on right-click menu

3. Added several skin colors

4. More minor bugs are fixed

5. Lossless video conversion



Nowadays, there are more and more multi-camera movies for rigorous movie lovers and this kind of movie is shot by more than 1 camera at the same time. Users can now user Leawo Blu-ray Player Mac 2.0.0 to watch multi-camera movies and enjoy a more comprehensive viewing effect by watching from different angles. Besides, For those movie files with multiple chapters created for a more convenient watching experience, this update of Mac 2.0.0 enables users to choose a chapter and get to the specific part in the movie without dragging the progress bar roughly.



Apart from the main features introduced above, the skin of Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac has been changed from blue to purple which gives the users a brand new looking in the using. In addition, the new feature of lossless video conversion is also available but this is only for premium users who purchase the converting feature with a cost. And more minor bugs found out before are also fixed for smoother user experience.



Price and availability

Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac has been a totally free Blu-ray player and a free DVD player for all users. However, in this update, the new features of video conversion and ads-free have been added which cost $22.47 for 1-year update license and $49.97 for lifetime license during the promotion. Besides, Leawo launched Leawo Software officially launched a 2019 Summer Holiday Giveaway & Specials promotion. 30 % sitewide coupon code is available for all product including Leawo Blu-ray Player for Mac. 5-minute conversion for free trial is available. But users can still use this player for movie watching without video conversion and ads-free premium functions.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms. Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.