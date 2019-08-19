Leawo Just Released Leawo Blu-Ray Player Win 2.0.2.0 for Fixing Playback Errors and Adding 4K UHD Discs Playback and Converting Features

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in finding and providing multimedia solutions for users, just launched Blu-ray Player Win 2.0.2.0 with new features. In this update, a few bugs in the previous version have been fixed and new features have been added, such as program crash or black screen errors in switching disc angles and chapters, support for playing back and converting partial 4K UHD discs (Beta version only). Besides, this update also improves user experience in movie playback and conversion.



The key upgrades of Leawo Blu-ray Player Win 2.0.2.0:



1. Fixed program crash or black screen errors in switching disc angles and chapters.

2. Added support for playing back and converting partial 4K UHD discs (Beta version only)

3. Improved user experience in movie playback and conversion.



Serving as one of the best free player software programs to play Blu-ray/DVD disc, Blu-ray/DVD ISO files and 4K videos, Leawo Blu-ray Player can support most common formats in the market such as BD-R 1.1/BD-RE 2.1, BD-R 2.0/BD-RE 3.0 for Blu-ray, DVD-Video, DVD-VR, DVD+VR, DVD disc for DVD, DVD-Video, DVD-VR, DVD+VR, DVD disc for video container formats and so on. With this free player, you can watch up to 4K videos without quality loss while enjoying the stereo audio effect. The user-oriented control makes this player software more easy to use. While the program can be started in a very short time, users can set multiple playback options such as subtitle, ratio aspect, audio, etc.



In the previous version, users sometimes failed to switch disc angles when they playback multi-angle Blu-ray discs and they find out the screen turned black. Besides, the black screen issue also happened when users tried to select another chapter during the Blu-ray ISO file playback. In this update, the black screen issue has been fixed under these 2 circumstances and users can switch angles and select chapters smoothly.



Before this update, Leawo Blu-ray Player can support up to https://www.leawo.org/tutorial/5-best-4k-video-player-software.html 4K UHD playback quality but only for videos. This high-quality playback support was temporarily not for Blu-ray and DVD discs. In this new version, users can enjoy 4K high-quality of both videos and Blu-ray/DVD discs. In addition, 4K conversion support is also added in this new version. Both movie playback and discs conversions have been greatly improved for better user experience.



Price and availability

Leawo Blu-ray Player for Win has been a totally free Blu-ray player and a free DVD player for all users. For those who want to get better user experience and more features, they can upgrade to Leawo Blu-ray Player Premium version to enjoy ads-free experience and conversion features. The premium version costs $22.47 for 1-year update license and $49.97 for lifetime license during the promotion. Currently, Leawo Software is holding https://www.leawo.org/promotion/special-offer/ class="extlink" target="_blank" rel="nofollow noopener" title="2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion" href="https://www.leawo.org/promotion/special-offer/">2019 Back-to-School Carnival Promotion . 30 % sitewide coupon code is available for all products including Leawo Blu-ray Player for Win. The sitewide coupon code can save buyers up to $6.74 for 1-year update license and almost $15 for lifetime license.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms. Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.