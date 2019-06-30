Leawo Just Released Music Recorder 3.0.0.2 for Fixing Issues of Wrong Version Info and Re-Registration Required After Reboot

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/30/2019 --Leawo Music Recorder 3.0.0.2 was just out by Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software. With this new version, a few bugs in the previous version have been fixed, including wrong version info displayed in update check pane when the software was set to Japanese language and the issue of re-registration required after computer reboot. For the better user experience, it's necessary to update to this Music Recorder 3.0.0.2.



As an easy to use but powerful audio recorder, Leawo Music Recorder is capable of recording online and offline audio with simple clicks. It can get music download from more than 500+ online audio sites like AOL, Spotify, Last.fm, etc. with high-quality. Certainly, people can resort to it to complete all local audio recording tasks including recording computer audio and audio from microphone.



Moreover, it could download music tags automatically through analyzing audio info. That means people don't need to find music album artwork, information of artist, genre, album name, etc. by themselves. And it allows people to edit these music tags manually if the music info downloaded automatically doesn't satisfy people's demand.



Apart from these excellent features, Music Recorder is also a convenient playlist manager. People can create their own playlist and manage it freely. And it even supports to import downloaded music to iTunes with one click.



Although Music Recorder possesses a number of excellent features, Leawo Software is still trying to improve users' experience and rolled out Music Recorder 3.0.0.2 to fix certain bugs.



The first issue is the error of version info when the software was set to Japanese language. When checking update of the software, some users may notice that its current version area displays "Leawo Music Recorder" text and update version area displays the current version number by mistake in the update check pane in the previous version. However, this bug has been fixed in this new version.



In addition, part of users reflected the software may need to re-register even it has been registered successfully previously. So Leawo fixed it in time and pushed out this new version. People with previous versions could update to this latest version to fix it.



Price and availability

Leawo Music Recorder has both trial and registration versions. Both are free downloadable, while the registration version costs $19.99 and has all functions (now it's free for 1-year license version on 2019 6th Monthly Giveaway & Specials). The trial version could only record 3-minute content per recording.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org/ for more details.