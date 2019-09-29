Leawo Kicks off 2019 September Monthly Specials with Up to 50% off 13-in-1 Media Pack

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/29/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions, rolled out its September Monthly Specials that runs from September 20th to October 20th, 2019. In the September Monthly Specials promotion, Leawo offers up to 50% off 13-in-1 package to download and convert video,convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD, transfer iOS data, and convert video/music/audiobooks.



13-in-1 bundle on Leawo 2019 September Monthly Specials is a Prof. Media, iTransfer and Converter ToolKit Media Pack. In the Media Pack, Prof. Media consist of eight modules, including Video Converter, Video Downloader, Blu-ray/DVD Converter, Blu-ray/DVD Copy and Blu-ray/DVD Creator. Converter ToolKit consists of Video Converter, Music Converter, Audio Streaming Platform Converter and Audiobook Converter.



Converter ToolKit allows people to convert M4V video and TV shows to MP4, M4P music to MP3, M4B audiobook to MP3, AA, AAX audiobooks to mp3 format and songs from audio streaming platform to the common music player compatible formats such as MP3, M4B, M4A, AAC, WAV, FLAC. When converting, Converter ToolKit allows users to freely choose different sound tracks, sampling rates and bit rates for keeping in output file. After converting, Converter ToolKit reserves 100% original quality and retains all audio channels like Dolby 5.1 surround sound, providing extremely excellent surround sound experience on any devices. What's more, the ID tags including artist, albums, composer, year and other data information will all be kept.



Leawo Prof. Media is an 8-in-1 media converter that enables you to download video and audio from 1000+ video sharing sites in different resolutions and convert video and audio files, convert Blu-ray/DVD/ISO files to video and audio in 180+ formats. burn Blu-ray/DVD movies from video and audio files, with diverse disc menu templates and disc menu designer available.



iTransfer provides perfect solutions for iPhone transfer, iPad transfer and iPod transfer issues. It can be used for transferring many kinds of files among iOS devices, iTunes and PCs. Leawo iTransfer is helpful for backing up iPhone, iPad and iPod files to computer. It makes the iPhone, iPad and iPod as flash drives so that users can put anything they want into their iOS devices. Moreover, Leawo iTransfer allows users to manage the playlists of iOS devices and iTunes within the software.



In this promotion, Leawo offers the 13-in-1 bundle at 50% discount. Originally priced at $339.85, the bundle is now available at $169.91. If need to get the media pack, people could click "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling in personal information to receive the code.



In addition, Leawo offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code. If people are interested in the singles from the 13-in-1 bundle, they could purchase the tool at 30% off with the 30% off sitewide coupon code.



About Leawo Software

