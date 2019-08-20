Leawo Kicks off Back-to-School Carnival Promotion with iOS Data Recovery Giveaway and Other Multimedia Solutions at Up to 40% Off

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/20/2019 --As the leading multimedia solution developer and provider, Leawo has been focusing on providing customers with excellent products and service. In Back-to-School-Carnival promotion, Leawo gives away iOS Data Recovery for free and offers other multimedia solutions up to 40% discount. Multimedia solution specials include iOS Manager Bundle, Converter Bundle, iTransfer, and Tunes Cleaner. Of course, if people are interested in other items from Leawo.org, they could purchase the tool at 30% off with the 30% off sitewide coupon code.



Leawo iOS Data Recovery is an all-in-one data recovery tool with 3 recovery modes for iOS devices. It supports recovering in a total of 14 types of data including Contacts, Messages, Call History, WhatsApp, Calendar, Notes, Reminders, Safari Bookmarks, Camera Roll, Photo Stream, Photo Library, Message Attachments, Voice Memos and WhatsApp Attachments. In this promotion, Leawo gives away iOS Data Recovery with a 1-Year license for totally free. People could get giveaway by registering with name and personal email address and then clicking "Get it Now".



Apart from the giveaway, Leawo offers 40% off iOS Manager Bundle, a 3-in-1 iOS manager tool including iTransfer, Music Recorder, and Tunes Cleaner to help people transfer iOS data for copying, record online and offline music, clean up iTunes music library and other music libraries with ease. Originally priced at $119.93, this item is now available at $71.95 in this discount.



In addition, Leawo also provides Leawo Converter Bundle at 40% discount. Leawo Converter Bundle includes Video Converter, Music Converter, and Audiobook Converter. People could get the specials to convert M4V video to MP4, M4B audiobook, Audible audiobooks and music to MP3. Originally priced at $99.95, this item is now available at $59.97, saving $39.98.



Moreover, people could get the iTransfer to transfer photos, music, contacts, SMS and so on between iOS devices, iTunes, and Computer, and Tune Cleaner to clean up iTunes and other music libraries, delete duplicate songs, getting album artwork, etc. at 40% discount.



Last but not least, Leawo offers 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products. The sitewide coupon code will be valid for any purchase on Leawo.org. For example, if people want to purchase Leawo Video Converter, they could get it at 30% off with 30% off sitewide coupon code.



Leawo offers specials for a lifetime license in this promotion. People could get specials by clicking "Buy Now" and fill in personal information to receive the code via email.



Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



https://www.leawo.org