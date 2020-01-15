Leawo Launch 2020 January Promotion with Spotify Music Converter Freebie and Up to 50% off Specials

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2020 January Promotion with Spotify Music Converter freebie, from 40% to 50% off specials, and 30% off sitewide coupon code. This promotion runs from January 15th to February 15th. This promotion is mainly about Tunescopy series products, which will be offered in the form of gifts, specials and special media packages. If users want to buy something else, it is wiser for them to use the coupon code.



The detailed content in this promotion includes the below:

1. Giveaway: 1-Year license of Spotify Music Converter in both Windows and Mac versions for totally free. People could use the tool to convert Spotify songs to common music player compatible format so that they can play the songs on any media players and mobile devices for enjoying.

2. 50% off All-in-One bundle: A 13-in-1 media pack to help people download and convert video, copy, convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD, transfer iOS data, and convert iTunes video/music/audiobooks.

3. 40% off utilities: include iTunes Video Converter for converting m4V video and iTunes Music converter for converting M4P Music and Audiobook Converter for converting M4B, AA, AAX files as well as 4-in-1 Media Pack for above all converting

4. 30% off sitewide coupon code: any purchase from Leawo.org not involved in the above specials will be available at a 30% discount during this promotion period.



People could get giveaway by registering with name and personal email address and then clicking "Get it Now" on the promotion page and get specials by clicking "Buy Now" then filling in personal information to receive the code. It should be noted that the license code needs to activate within the promotion period. Specials are available in lifetime license but the giveaway is only in a 1-Year license. If people are interested in other items like Leawo Video Converter, people could go to the purchase page of the item and choose the right version (for Windows/for Mac) and corresponding license (1 Year License/Lifetime License), and then click "Check out Now" into the cart, next paste "LEAWO-30PCT-OFF into Redeem Coupon Code, finally get the register via email.



