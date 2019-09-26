Leawo Launched 2019 September Monthly Specials with 40% off Converter Toolkit

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --As the leading multimedia solution developer and provider, Leawo has been focusing on providing customers with excellent products and services. In the September Monthly Specials promotion, Leawo offers up to 40% discount Converter Toolkit, a 4-in-1 converter tool to convert iTunes video, music and audiobook and Amazon Audible audiobooks, and Spotify songs. The promotion runs from September 20th to October 20th, 2019



Leawo Converter Toolkit includes iTunes Video Converter, iTunes Music Converter, Spotify Converter and Audiobook Converter. iTunes Video Converter is able to convert M4V movies and TV shows to MP4 at 50X faster speed with 100% original quality reserved, Dolby 5.1 surround sound audio tracks and subtitles selectable for playing on any device. iTunes Music Converter enables to convert M4P music to mp3 at 50X higher speed with original quality kept and channels/sampling rates/bit rates selectable so that you can freely transfer the music songs to any media players and mobile devices for unlimited enjoyment. Spotify Converter could convert Spotify songs to the common music player compatible formats such as MP3, M4B, M4A, AAC, WAV, FLAC. The converter also allows converting in batch and save in common format. Owing to the advanced decrypting technology, all the converted songs perfectly retain the 100% original quality. users will no longer be bothered by the advertisements or the limitation of downloading on other devices for enjoying offline. Audiobook Converter allows converting M4B, AA, AAX audiobooks to mp3 format at 50X faster speed with lossless quality, channels, sampling rate and bit rate selectable so that you can freely enjoy iTunes audiobook on many other devices.



Originally priced at $99.95, this converter bundle is now available at $59.97, saving $39.98. People could get the bundle by clicking "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling in your personal information to receive the code via email. It's worth noting that there are Mac and Windows versions of Converter ToolKit, and people should purchase the one that works for them.



In addition, Leawo offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code. If people are interested in the singles from the Converter Toolkit, they could purchase the tool at 30% off with the 30% off sitewide coupon code. For example, if people only need to buy iTunes Video Converter to convert m4v to mp4, they could paste the sitewide couple code into the purchase page of iTunes Video Converter and then get the registration code to get a one-year license of iTunes Video Converter.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.