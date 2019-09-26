Leawo Launched 2019 September Monthly Specials with 50% Discount on a 13-in-1 Bundle and 40% off Converter Toolkit

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2019 --Leawo Software, a company specialized in multimedia solutions and data management software, just rolled out September Monthly Specials with 50% Discount on a 13-in-1 Bundle and 40% off Converter Toolkit to convert Blu-ray/DVD/ISO files, burn Blu-ray/DVD movies, convert video and audio, download video and audio, convert video/music/audiobooks and transfer iOS data.



13-in-1 bundle includes Prof. Media, iTransfer and Converter ToolKit. In the bundle, Prof. Media consist of eight modules and Converter ToolKit consists of four items. People could use the Leawo Video Converter in Prof. Media to convert video and audio in 180+ formats, Leawo Video Downloader in Prof. Media to download video and audio from video sharing sites, Blu-ray/DVD Converter/Copy/Creator belongs to Prof. Media to convert Blu-ray/DVD/ISO files to video and audio, burn Blu-ray/DVD movies from video and audio files. People enable to transfer iOS data with Leawo iTransfer and convert video/music/audiobooks with Convert ToolKit. Originally priced at $339.85, the bundle is available at $169.91 in the promotion.



In addition to selling Leawo Converter Toolkit in the bundle form, it can also be offered separately at 40% discount. Leawo Converter Toolkit is a 4-in-1 converter tool to convert M4V video to MP4, M4P music and M4B audiobook, AA/AAX Audible audiobooks, and songs from audio streaming platform to MP3 at 50X higher speed with original quality and data information like audio tracks, subtitles and music ID tags will all be kept. Originally priced at $99.95, this converter bundle is now available at $59.97



Apart from the 13-in-1 bundle and the converter Toolkit, Leawo also offers other multimedia solutions in the September monthly promotion. iTransfer, an item to transfer data between iOS devices, iTunes and computer, is presented to consumers as a gift of the monthly promotion. All-in-One iOS Manager, a 3-in-1 iOS manager tool to help you transfer iOS data and clean up iTunes music library, Tunes Cleaner, a solution to clean up iTunes and other music libraries and iOS Data Recovery, a tool to recover deleted or lost data from iTunes, iCloud and iOS devices safely and accurately, are all available at 40% off in the promotion.



Last but not least, Leawo also offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get 30% discount on other products from Leawo.org.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.