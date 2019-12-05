Leawo Launched Video Converter Ultimate Win 8.2.2.0 to Fix Bugs of Program Crash, Optical Drive Opening Failure, Dual Graphics Hardware Acceleration Setting Issue and Add

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/05/2019 --Leawo Software, a leading multimedia solution developer and provider, released Video Converter Ultimate Win 8.2.2.0 with some major updates. In this new version, Leawo has updated Video Converter Ultimate's copying and ripping features. In the former version, some customers complained about a few bugs such as program crash, led by AMD driver, optical drive opening failure. They also said that it is quite inconvenient when they need to reset the dual graphics cards switching in the hardware acceleration and titles less than 60-second would be skipped when Blu-ray movies are getting ripped.



Being one of the best media solution tools for Windows and Mac users, Leawo Video Converter Ultimate is an ultimate Blu-ray/DVD toolkit presenting the astounding talent and enables users to convert any videos and audios between 180+ formats and download videos and audios from more than 1000 video-sharing sites, including YouTube and Facebook. This media solution can deal with up to 4K resolution videos.



Leawo Video Converter Ultimate allows users to employ the program to rip, convert, burn, create Blu-ray/DVD. It can rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD disc, Blu-ray/DVD folder, and Blu-ray/DVD ISO image file to videos and audios in 180+ formats for various media players and portable devices. In the burning part, users can burn common video files into Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder, and ISO image file in one click. Personalizing disc menu and editing photos are also available with various features for Blu-ray/DVD creating and burning. Users can adopt this tool to create photo slideshow videos, and photo slideshow Blu-ray/DVD.



This media suite can also serve as a video editor which enhances Blu-ray/DVD/Video output effect in terms of trimming video length, cropping video size, adding watermark to video, adjust video effect, creating 3D video, noise removing, etc. There is no need to download additional video editor to edit videos beforehand. Besides, the GPU-accelerating technology and advanced decoding and encoding technology ensure fast conversion and burning speed for this powerful media solution suite. Other features such as its easy-to-use interface and detailed settings panel greatly improve user experience.



For better stability and usability of Leawo Video Converter Ultimate, Leawo Software has unveiled this updated version to fix some bugs. In the previous version, the program may go crashing if users' AMD driver has not been updated. In this updated version, users without updating their AMD driver will be able to open and program and start the burning process smoothly and the program won't go crashing.



The second issue worth mentioning here is the optical drive opening failure. In the previous version, users sometimes failed to open the optical drive and this problem only happened when they do not run the program as administrators. This would be quite inconvenient for Leawo Video Converter Ultimate users as they need to constantly set "run as administrator" whenever they opened the optical drive in this software. However, Win 8.2.2.0 update has solved this problem. Users can pass this trouble and open the optical drive easily.



Apart from program crash problem and optical drive opening failure, some users having laptops or computers with dual graphics card said that sometimes, they changed their dual graphics hardware acceleration setting and switch one graphics card to the other in the program. Then they found out that when they restart the software, the graphics card setting would restore to the default. Leawo Software also fixed this bug in the update which allows for keeping the change in the dual graphics hardware acceleration setting after restarting the program.



Apart from 3 bugs mentioned-above, this update also provides a new option for users to decide whether to directly skip those titles with duration less than 60 seconds. In the previous version, titles of less than 60 seconds will be skipped by default and these titles won't be kept in the output files. However, Leawo Software offers this new option for users to decide by themselves whether if to keep the short titles when they rip Blu-ray movies.



