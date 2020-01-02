Leawo Offers $100 Amazon Gift Card and 40% Bundles for Christmas & New Year Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2020 --Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its Christmas & New Year Promotion. The promotion provides Prof. Media and Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit at 40% off for helping people convert and download videos/audios. At the same time, there is also a chance to get a $ 100 Amazon discount card. This promotion runs from December 15th, 2019 to February 5th, 2020.



Prof. Media, an 8-in-1 bundle that consists of Video Converter and Video Downloader and other items, is designed as a video/audio media solution suite. Among them, Leawo Video Converter empowers users to convert video and audio files contained in more than 180 formats from one to another. It can function as a common video converter, a common audio converter, an HD video converter, a 4K video converter and a 2D to 3D video converter. Additionally, it has a built-in editor for editing video so that users could crop, trim, merge video and audio. As for Leawo Video Downloader, it is able to download videos from more than 1000 sites. Most videos you find on the internet could be downloaded with this video downloader. Users are able to watch movies and music from the internet on any device and player.



Video Converter Ultimate ToolKit is a 6-in-1 bundle including 6 items from Prof. Media. As with the media pack, users are offered a 40% discount on this promotion.



Anyone who is interested in the bundles could purchase them by clicking on "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling personal information and finally pay for it on the purchase page. It's worth noting that there are Mac and Windows versions of Prof.Media and Video Converter Ultimate ToolKit, and people should purchase the one that works for them.



In particular, there is a $100 Amazon gift card for this promotion. 10 participants whose retweets have been retweeted/shared most win the gift card. The winner list will be published on February 5th, 2020 via Leawo's pinned post on Twitter. The Steps to win the gift card are as follows:

1.Follow the Leawo official page on Twitter.

2.Retweet the pinned tweet on Leawo with your comment.

3.Pin your retweet on your Profile until Feb. 5th, 2020.

4.Invite your friends to retweet/share your retweet.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, Video Converter, Video Downloader, Tunescopy, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.