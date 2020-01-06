Leawo Offers $100 Amazon Gift Card and 40% off 8-in-1 Prof. Media on 2020 New Year Contest & Giveaway & Special Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2020 New Year Contest & Giveaway & Special Promotion. The promotion provides a $100 Amazon Gift Card for the winner with the most retweets/reposts and 40% off 8-in-1 Prof. Media. This promotion starts from Dec 15th,2019 and will end on Feb 5th, 20220.



In this promotion, people have the opportunity to get a $100 Amazon Gift Card. 10 participants whose retweets have been retweeted/shared most win the prize. The winner list will be published on Feb. 5th, 2020 via Leawo's pinned post on Twitter. The contest participation methods and rules are as follow:



1. People should follow the Leawo official page on Twitter at first.

2. Next step, People need to retweet the pinned tweet on Leawo with comment.

3. Then, people should pin this retweet on Profile until Feb. 5th, 2020.

4. Lastly, people should invite friends to retweet/share this retweet.



In addition, Leawo offers 40% off 8-in-1 Prof. Media for users to download streaming videos and audios, convert DVDs, Blu-rays, videos, and etc. As a professional media converter suite, Prof. Media could act as DVD ripping and backup software to convert DVD to video/audio in multiple formats and copy DVD movies to computer or blank disc for backup. Also, it could perform as Blu-ray/DVD creator to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder or ISO files easily.



Originally priced at $339.85, this bundle is now available at $169.91. People could get the bundle by clicking "Buy Now" on the promotion page and then filling personal information to receive the code via email. Both the Wins and Mac versions are available.



Also in this promotion, Leawo offers DVD Ripper as a free giveaway gift. With Leawo DVD Ripper, people can rip and convert DVD files to video/audio in 180+ formats, including MP4, AVI, FLV, WMV, MOV, M4V, F4V, MP3, AAC, etc., no quality loss in video and audio. And it also allows converting normal 2D video to 3D movie and edits video for output.



Last but not least, Leawo also offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get a 30% discount on other products from Leawo.org. Users can go to the product page and activate the coupon code to get the license.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit http://www.leawo.org/ for more details.