Leawo Offers $100 Amazon Gift Card and DVD Ripper Free Giveaway Gift on 2019 Christmas & New Year Contest & Giveaway & Special Promotion

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/06/2020 --To celebrate the upcoming Christmas & New Year, Leawo just kicked off the 2019 Christmas & New Year Contest & Giveaway & Special Promotion. As a leading multimedia software developer and provider, Leawo Software offers the $100 Amazon gift card on the contest. Leawo also provides DVD Ripper as a totally free giveaway gift to help people rip and convert DVD content.



Leawo DVD Ripper is a professional DVD ripping software tool that could decrypt, rip and convert DVD movies to videos in various formats no matter they are commercial DVD discs or region-restricted. As for DVD input, the program accepts DVD disc, multi-angle DVD disc, DVD folder, and DVD ISO image file.



Featuring superb DVD disc decrypting performance, Leawo DVD Ripper could convert DVD movies to MP4, AVI, WMV, MKV, MOV, FLV, etc. for various devices like iOS devices, Android devices, Microsoft Windows devices, etc. What's more, Leawo DVD Ripper perfectly meets people's need by allowing people to adjust the video and audio parameters of output profile, including video codec, bit rate, aspect ratio, frame rate, audio codec, channel, etc.



In addition, people have the opportunity to get a $100 Amazon Gift Card. The contest participation methods and rules are as follows:

1. People should follow Leawo official page on Twitter at first.

2. Then people should retweet the pinned tweet on Leawo with comment and pin this retweet on Profile.

3. After that, people should invite friends to retweet/share the promotion details. 10 participants whose retweets have been retweeted/shared most will be the winner.

4. The winner will be announced on Feb 5th, 2020, on Leawo's official Twitter.



Besides these above specials, Leawo offers up to 50% off the All-in-One bundle which includes Prof. Media, iTransfer and etc. Leawo also provides a 40% discount on 8-in-1 Prof. Media/6-in-1 Video Converter Ultimate Toolkit and Blu-ray Singles. People can purchase desired items by clicking the "Buy Now" button directly. Both the Wins and Mac versions are available.



Last but not least, Leawo offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get a 30% discount on other products from Leawo.org. Users who are interested in the DVD Copy/DVD Creator/Music Recorder/iTransfer/Tunes Cleaner can go to the product page and activate the coupon code to get the license.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Ripper, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit http://www.leawo.org/ for more details.