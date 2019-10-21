Leawo Offers 30% off Coupon for Video Downloader in 2019 September Monthly Giveaway &Specials

Shenzhen, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/21/2019 --Leawo software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2019 September Monthly Giveaway & Specials promotion. The promotion provides 30% off coupon for Video Downloader to download video and music from online video sharing websites with 6X higher speed. This monthly promotion runs from September 20th to October 20th, 2019.



Leawo Video Downloader is a powerful online video downloader that can download videos at 6X higher downloading speed from 1000+ sites. Most of videos and audio on the web can be downloaded with Leawo Video Downloader. In addition to common video, Leawo Video Downloader also supports 720P, 1080P HD videos downloading, meeting the user's high resolution requirements.



Leawo Video Downloader got a built-in web browser that allows users to browse online videos for downloading and playback. And the built-in web browser would take you to YouTube.com. If your target website isn't YouTube, you can input the address of the webpage in the location bar. Of course, you could change the home page to other website by setting. Before downloading, Leawo Video Downloader would offer you detailed information of downloading video, such as the name of the video, size, format and resolution.



Besides, Leawo Video Downloader offers some convenient downloading settings when downloading. You can set the maximum download tasks, change the home page to whatever website as you like, delete browsing history easily and set directory for the downloaded videos. In addition, you could make some operations for the downloading files and the downloaded files in the manner of right-clicking.



What's more, Leawo Video Downloader has a built-in video player for video playback. When you finish downloading the video, you don't even have to look for the video in your hard drive. With the built-in video player, only one click is needed to play the downloaded videos within this downloader.



In particular, Leawo Video Downloader is one of the modules of Prof. Media. This means that the videos downloaded with Leawo Video Downloader are allowed to directly add to other modules of Leawo Pro. Media and then perform other operations. For example, you could add the downloaded video to "Convert" with Leawo Video Converter or "Burn" with Blu-Ray/DVD creator.

If you decided to purchase Leawo Video Downloader, you just need to go to the purchase page, copy the coupon code to the purchase page, and fill in some personal information. Then you can get the item at 30% off the originally priced of $29.95.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.