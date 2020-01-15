Leawo Offers 30% off on Blu-Ray Ripper in 2020 January Promotion to Help People to Convert Blu-Ray

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --As the leading multimedia solution developer and provider, Leawo has been focusing on providing customers with excellent products and services. In the January Monthly Specials promotion, Leawo offers a 30% discount on Blu-ray Ripper to help people to rip and convert DVD/Blu-ray to video.



As a professional Blu-ray ripping software tool, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper could rip and convert Blu-ray to video and extract audio off Blu-ray to save in 180+ formats for any media player and device. This Blu-ray DVD ripper software could rip and convert Blu-ray/DVD to 4K video, 1080P video, 720P video, and regular video so as to let people fully enjoy Blu-ray/DVD disc on 4K TV, 1080P displays, or mobile devices.



This Blu-ray DVD converter could rip Blu-ray DVD content of multiple types to video and audio files. It could rip and convert Blu-ray disc, DVD disc, Multi-angle Blu-ray disc, Multi-angle DVD disc, Blu-ray folder, DVD folder, Blu-ray ISO file and DVD ISO image file to video with ease.



What's more, with Leawo Blu-ray to MKV Converter integrated into Leawo Blu-ray Ripper, now users can have all or multiple audio tracks, subtitles, and angles (only for multi-angle Blu-ray/DVD discs) retained in an MKV video when ripping Blu-ray to MKV.



Originally priced at $99.95, Leawo Blu-ray Ripper is now available at $69.96. In the promotion, Leawo offers a 30% off sitewide coupon code for people to get a 30% discount on other products from Leawo.org. The sitewide coupon code will be valid for any purchase, including Video Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Copy, etc. Below steps would show people how to make use of these sitewide coupon codes effectively:



1. Choose the Leawo Blu-ray Ripper and then go to the product page.

2. Paste the "LEAWO-30PCT-OFF" code to the purchase page.

3. Fill personal information and email address to get a registration code.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.



Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.