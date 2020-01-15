Leawo Offers Spotify Music Converter for Free and Specials from 40% to 50% Off

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/15/2020 --Leawo Software, a leading developer and supplier of multimedia solutions, launched its 2020 January Promotion. The promotion runs from January 15th to February 15th. During the promotion, people could get Spotify Music Converter for free to convert Spotify songs and All-in-One Bundle at 50% off to download, convert, play, edit, and burn video and audio.



As the name implies, Spotify Music Converter is a specialized tool for converting Spotify songs. People could use it to convert Spotify songs to the common music player compatible formats. With the advanced technology, all the converted songs perfectly retain the 100% original quality from Spotify. Besides, this program allows editing the audio by adjusting the audio channel, bit rate, sample rate, etc. So that people can freely transfer Spotify songs to any media players and mobile devices for enjoying. Leawo takes Spotify Music Converter as a gift in the promotion. People could get it for free by filling in personal information and clicking on "Get it Now" on the promotion page then receive the registration code via email. It's worth noting that Music Converter is available in both Windows and Mac versions and people should choose the correct version before filling in the information.



Leawo All-in-One Bundle is a 13-in-1 media pack that includes Video Converter, Video Downloader, Blu-ray/DVD solutions, 4-in-1 Media Pack, and iTransfer single. iTransfer is specialized in transferring iOS data. 4-in-1 Media Pack integrates iTunes Video Converter, iTunes Music Converter, Audiobook Converter, and Spotify Converter to work as a video/music/audiobook converter. Blu-ray/DVD solutions could help people convert and burn Blu-ray/DVD. Video Converter is mainly used for converting video and audio from one format to another. And Video Downloader serves as a downloader to download video and audio from the internet. Leawo All-in-One Bundle is offered at 50% off in this promotion.



In addition, Leawo provides some items at 40% off including 4-in-1 Media Pack, iTunes Video Converter, iTunes Music Converter, and iTunes Audiobook Converter. With these programs on hand, people are able to convert video/music from iTunes and iOS devices, Spotify music, and Audible audiobooks.



Last but not least, the promotion provides 30% off sitewide Code for any other purchase from Leawo.org. This is very favorable for those who are interested in other items.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Converter, Blu-ray Creator, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Converter, DVD Creator, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on for both Win and Mac platforms.

Visit https://www.leawo.org for more details.