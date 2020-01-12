Leawo Offers Up to 40% Discount Blu-Ray Creator in 2020 New Year Contest & Giveaway & Special Promotion to Burn Video to Blu-Ray with Ease

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/12/2020 --As the leading multimedia solution developer and provider, Leawo kicked off the 2020 New Year Contest & Giveaway & Special Promotion. In this promotion, people can get Leawo Blu-ray Creator by using the 40%-off coupon to burn video to DVD with ease. The promotion runs from December 15th to February 5th, 2020.



As an all-inclusive Blu-ray/DVD burner software combo, Leawo Blu-ray Creator could burn video to Blu-ray/DVD, and burn photos to Blu-ray/DVD photo slideshow from 180+ file formats, including MP4, AVI, MKV, FLV, MOV, WMV, MPEG, VOB, MTS, JPG, BMP, etc. It could handle Blu-ray/DVD burning tasks like AVI to Blu-ray/DVD, MKV to Blu-ray, MP4 to Blu-ray/DVD, and others at the same time.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator enables people to burn video to Blu-ray/DVD from various origins like camcorder video, smartphone recorded footage, downloaded online videos, saved screen activities, etc. People could burn video to Blu-ray/DVD disc, folder and/or ISO image file as people like in BD50, BD25, DVD5 or DVD9. people could also burn ISO image file to disc freely.



Leawo offers 40+ preset disc menu templates in 8 different categories: Standard, Business, Childhood, Education, Holiday, Nature, Sports and Wedding. Each category includes multiple free disc menu templates for you to download and apply to output Blu-ray/DVD content.



Leawo Blu-ray Creator acts as Blu-ray/DVD photo slideshow burner to burn photos to Blu-ray/DVD directly, allowing people to adjust photo slideshow effect via the internal photo slideshow editor.



Originally priced at $59.95, Blu-ray Creator now available at $39.97. People can go to the promotion page then click "Get Win Now"/"Get Mac Now" and fill in the personal information and email address to get the license. Both Windows and Mac version are available.



About Leawo Software

Leawo Software is a multimedia software developer dedicated to providing practical and useful software products and services to worldwide media fans. Its products include Blu-ray player, Blu-ray Creator, Blu-ray Copy, Music Recorder, iTunes Cleaner, DVD Creator, DVD Copy, Video Converter, iTransfer and so on.



Visit http://www.leawo.org/ for more details.